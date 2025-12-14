403
Türkiye Aims to Boost National Climate Awareness Before COP31
(MENAFN) As Türkiye gets ready to host the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in 2026, Orhan Solak, deputy director of the Directorate of Climate Change (DCC), emphasized that the objective extends beyond perfect organization and diplomatic efforts.
The broader mission is to foster enduring climate consciousness throughout the nation.
The “Awareness Raising Conference on Climate Action in Türkiye After COP30” took place in Istanbul under the framework of the EU Partnership for Local Climate Action Project in Türkiye.
This initiative is funded by the EU, executed by the UN Development Program (UNDP) Türkiye, and the Directorate of Climate Change of the Republic of Türkiye serves as the final beneficiary.
During his opening remarks, Solak highlighted that converting international agreements into national strategies and then into local measures has become a strategic imperative for all countries. He also stressed that accelerating the implementation of the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) is crucial to maintaining the 1.5 °C (2.7 °F) climate target within reach.
A key milestone in this process is the ongoing revision of Türkiye’s NDC — the nation’s official climate action blueprint and emission reduction pledge submitted to the UN.
Currently, Türkiye is finalizing a more ambitious target for reducing emissions by 2030, alongside a long-term low-emission strategy extending to 2053.
The plan places stronger emphasis on renewable energy, energy efficiency, a just transition in coal-dependent regions, and nature-based solutions.
Solak also noted that climate change has become an integral part of everyday life, with extreme heatwaves, prolonged droughts, flash floods, water scarcity, forest fires, and escalating disaster risks.
