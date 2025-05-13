403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cambodia Shuts Down E-Cigarette Production with Nationwide Ban
(MENAFN) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet declared on Tuesday that no new investments would be authorized for e-cigarette manufacturing in the country. His statement came during a meeting with Barros Figueira Miguel, the president of the Association of Tobacco Industry in Cambodia, at the Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, according to a release from the prime minister's office.
"Samdech Thipadei reiterated that the Royal Government of Cambodia will not allow any investment in the production of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in Cambodia," the release stated.
Samdech Thipadei is an honorary title given to Hun Manet.
The prime minister emphasized the government's ongoing focus on combating the import of illegal tobacco products while also raising awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use.
While Cambodia banned the import, sale, and use of e-cigarettes and shisha in 2014, illegal trafficking of these items persists. The Ministry of Health has frequently warned the public about the dangers of e-cigarettes, citing their nicotine content, which is highly addictive and can have severe health consequences.
E-cigarettes, which are battery-powered devices that vaporize a special liquid for inhalation, have been linked to an increased risk of lung disease, heart issues, lung cancer, and even brain development damage, according to the ministry.
"Samdech Thipadei reiterated that the Royal Government of Cambodia will not allow any investment in the production of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) in Cambodia," the release stated.
Samdech Thipadei is an honorary title given to Hun Manet.
The prime minister emphasized the government's ongoing focus on combating the import of illegal tobacco products while also raising awareness about the health risks associated with tobacco use.
While Cambodia banned the import, sale, and use of e-cigarettes and shisha in 2014, illegal trafficking of these items persists. The Ministry of Health has frequently warned the public about the dangers of e-cigarettes, citing their nicotine content, which is highly addictive and can have severe health consequences.
E-cigarettes, which are battery-powered devices that vaporize a special liquid for inhalation, have been linked to an increased risk of lung disease, heart issues, lung cancer, and even brain development damage, according to the ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment