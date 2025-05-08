Papal Conclave Update: Black Smoke Signals No Decision On New Pope 10 Key Points
2. Cardinals' cellphones were surrendered and airwaves around the Vatican jammed to avoid all communications until new Pontiff is chosen.
3. A plume of black smoke was seen from the Sistine Chapel, meaning the 133 cardinals have still to the two thirds majority required to appoint the next pontiff.
4. Twice a day, the ballots will be burned as a traditional symbol for the faithful gathered in St. Peter's Square, according to Bloomberg.Also Read | Cardinals begin Conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor
5. The cardinals will stay behind closed doors until a clear decision is made on the election of the 267th pope, who will be entrusted with leading the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, AFP reported.
6. Bound by centuries-old tradition, they are under strict vows of secrecy, with excommunication as the penalty for any breach.
7. As the vote extended into dinnertime, some left annoyed, but those who remained erupted in cheers when the smoke finally emerged.
8.“My hope is that cardinals will choose a man who can be a peacemaker and could reunify the church,” AP quoted Gabriel Capry, a 27-year-old from London as saying.Also Read | Donald Trump calls AI Pope image a joke, here's how netizens reacted | Watch
9. Filipino Cardinal Luis Tagle, 67, Hungarian Cardinal Peter Erdo, 72 are some names kept showing on lists of“papabile,” or cardinals for the qualities to be pope, according to AP. Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State under Pope Francis and a prominent candidate to succeed him as pope, took charge of the proceedings as the highest-ranking cardinal under the age of 80 and eligible to take part in the conclave, PTI reported.
10. The biggest and most geographically diverse conclave in history was due to resume on Thursday, a Reuters report said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment