Trump pledges to remove sanctions on Syria
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to lift all sanctions on Syria, signaling a major shift in American foreign policy following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad. Speaking at an investment forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, Trump expressed hope for a “fresh start” with Syria’s new transitional leadership under Ahmed al-Sharaa, who heads the coalition of opposition groups that brought down Assad.
“There’s a new government that may bring peace and stability,” Trump said. “I’ll be lifting all sanctions to give them a real chance at success. It’s their time to shine. We’re taking them all off.”
Trump is expected to meet with al-Sharaa on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani welcomed the announcement, telling Reuters that Syria is ready to build a relationship with the U.S. based on “mutual respect and shared interests.” He added that the decision could mark a “historic peace” and serve American interests in the region.
Al-Sharaa, who recently held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, argued that the sanctions are unjustified and hinder Syria’s post-war recovery.
Calls to end sanctions have grown in recent months. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged their removal, saying they primarily hurt Syrian civilians.
Syria’s civil war began in 2011 after an uprising against Assad’s rule. During that time, the U.S. supported “moderate” rebel factions, though many later joined extremist groups. In his first term, Trump launched airstrikes on Syrian government positions.
Al-Sharaa is the former leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an Islamist faction with past ties to Al-Qaeda. The opposition’s December takeover of Damascus was marred by reports of massacres targeting Alawites, Christians, and Assad loyalists. Earlier in the year, the UN and human rights organizations raised alarms about violent clashes between pro-regime militias and the Druze minority.
