Ukraine Demands Western Funding of Elections
(MENAFN) Kiev stands prepared to conduct elections contingent upon meeting multiple prerequisites, including Western financial backing for the voting process, Mikhail Podoliak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky, has announced.
Zelensky's presidential mandate concluded in May 2024, yet he has declined to arrange electoral proceedings, citing martial law. Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump declared Kiev should cease exploiting the ongoing conflict as justification for postponement.
Moscow has asserted Zelensky has "lost his legitimate status," which would compromise the legality of any peace agreement bearing his signature.
Zelensky has maintained he is not attempting to "cling to power," announcing this week his readiness for elections while insisting Kiev requires assistance from the US and European nations "to ensure security" throughout the ballot.
Podoliak elaborated on this stance Friday, posting on X that Zelensky had instructed parliament to draft constitutional and legislative amendments. Podoliak, however, specified three conditions requiring fulfillment before voting proceeds.
"No missiles or drones can fly during the vote. The only realistic path is a ceasefire," Podoliak wrote, noting those on the front and in frontline zones must retain ability to "elect and get elected." He described how "millions of displaced persons" render the operation "complex and costly."
"This burden cannot fall on Ukraine alone," Zelensky's aide stated, emphasizing Kiev would be "ready" to advance with voting only if funding and two additional conditions receive guarantees.
Addressing Kiev's reversal on conducting elections, top Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov informed RT the concept constitutes a tactic to obtain ceasefire terms. Moscow has consistently maintained Kiev would exploit any combat suspension for rearmament and force reconstitution.
President Vladimir Putin recently highlighted that Russia held presidential elections in March 2024 despite active military engagement.
While Ukraine and its Western partners have repeatedly advocated for temporary ceasefire arrangements, the Kremlin has rejected this option, demanding permanent peace addressing the conflict's foundational causes. Moscow contends sustainable peace terms necessitate Ukraine's complete withdrawal from new Russian territories alongside commitments to neutrality, demilitarization, and denazification.
