Moscow Invites Visitors to Immerse Themselves in a Winter Wonderland at the “Journey to Christmas” Festival
(MENAFN- matrix dubai) From 12 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, Moscow will once again host its annual “Journey to Christmas” festival, transforming the city into a grand winter stage where cherished traditions, beloved fairy tales and festive surprises come to life. The festival is part of the “Winter in Moscow” project. For an entire month, Russia’s capital will be immersed in the magic of the season. The aroma of holiday pastries will fill the air, the streets will sparkle with lights, and every district will unfold its own festive story, welcoming guests from different countries.
This year, Manezhnaya Square will delight visitors with the “City of Christmas Tree Ornaments” — an enchanting market inspired by the warm, nostalgic aesthetic of early 20th-century cotton toys. Here, visitors will find not only the iconic figures of the Russian New Year — Ded Moroz and Snegurochka — but also dozens of other vintage fairy-tale characters. Guests can take photos among decorations that look as though they’ve just been lifted from an old holiday coffer, take part in mini-performances inspired by fairy tales, and sample traditional dishes of Soviet New Year celebrations.
On Tverskaya Square, visitors will find decorations inspired by Moscow’s most recognizable landmarks. Rising at the center is an eight-meter Christmas tree crafted by local artisans and adorned with hand-painted ornaments measuring 90 and 70 cm, along with oversized golden icicles more than 70 cm long. Silhouettes of the Bolshoi Theatre, VDNH pavilions and the Kremlin towers turn this tree into more than a festive installation — they form a living story of the city. These softly glowing miniature architectural symbols will create an atmosphere of true holiday enchantment, inviting guests not only to admire Moscow as tourists but to feel part of its grand, celebratory spirit.
A 22-meter natural fir tree, one of the city’s main holiday attractions (second in height only to the Kremlin tree), has been installed on Manezhnaya Square. This year, its décor pays tribute to traditional Russian ornaments of the past. More than ten thousand decorations and five kilometers of lights were used. Artisans created hundreds of hand-painted ornaments based on exclusive sketches by Moscow artists. They depict touching Christmas scenes, fairy-tale characters and festive winter gatherings. The composition is enhanced by silk pennants, gold and silver icicles, cotton figurines and rosy-cheeked dolls in ornate costumes — turning the tree into a living illustration of a magical holiday tale.
Young visitors of the festival will enjoy a wide range of workshops, from metal stamping and crafting Christmas trick-objects to painting glassware, making candles and creating Soviet-style ornaments. New Year cooking studios will open for the smallest guests. Numerous theatrical performances based on classic Russian fairy tales will captivate visitors, while fans of active recreation can enjoy sports zones, a curling school and more than 170 festive ice shows, including Swan Lake, Snow White, The Twelve Months and other winter stories. The quest “Journey for the Dream Gift” will introduce visitors to traditions of Russia’s many regions as participants collect stamps in their traveler’s passport and exchange them for prizes.
No one will leave without new impressions, memorable souvenirs or delightful culinary discoveries. The festival will unite festive spaces throughout Moscow: exhibitions of designer Christmas trees on Tverskoy Boulevard and near TSUM, as well as charming market pavilions offering ceramics, artisanal gifts, fragrant teas and dishes of traditional Russian cuisine. The gastronomic selection will impress with a variety of classic Russian meals, fresh pastries, signature delicacies, aromatic drinks and a special grill menu. The charity initiative “The Kind Christmas Tree” will help fulfill holiday wishes for those in need: visitors simply choose a wish on one of the festive trees and scan the QR code.
“Journey to Christmas” will be the key event of the “Winter in Moscow” project — a major celebration that brings together tradition, modern culture and the warm spirit of the holiday season for residents and guests of all ages. This magical festival is a perfect choice for a family getaway or a solo winter adventure, promising unforgettable experiences for visitors from Middle East.
