Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Akhanda 2 OTT Release Date Locked? Here's When And Where To Watch Balayya's Film

2025-12-14 03:09:03
After facing multiple hurdles, Balayya's Akhanda 2 is performing well in theatres with steady box office collections. As its theatrical run continues, fans are now eagerly waiting to know when and where the film will release on OTT.

Akhanda 2, from Balakrishna and director Boyapati, hit theaters on Dec 12 after a week's delay due to financial issues. Now, news about its OTT release is buzzing. When will it stream?

Reports say 'Akhanda 2' makers have set its digital release date for Netflix. Following a 4-week theatrical run, it could stream by Jan 9, 2026. The delay might shift this date.

Balayya shines as an Aghora, with fans loving his powerful action. He fights evil with divine power. Aadhi Pinisetty is the villain. Declining box office numbers are a concern.

At 65, Balakrishna is on a roll. After a hat-trick, Akhanda 2 is his fourth success. Two more hits mean a double hat-trick. His next film is with Gopichand Malineni.

