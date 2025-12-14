Drones Attack Several Oil Facilities In Russia

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Astra Telegram channel.

In particular, residents of Uryupinsk reported explosions and an attack on a local oil depot. The governor later confirmed the attack and a fire at the facility.

According to the publication, on the night of December 3, at least one drone had already attacked the AlfaOil depot in Uryupinsk.

According to public data, there are 18 tanks at the AlfaOil LLC oil depot in Uryupinsk. The enterprise receives petroleum products from suppliers, primarily from refineries or through transportation channels, stores them in tanks, and ships them for further delivery to customers.

In addition, Astra, citing residents, reports explosions in the area of the Afipsky Oil Refinery.

Additionally, according to the media, the Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery in Yaroslavl is reportedly under attack again.

Erdoğan: Black Sea must remain safe for shipping, not arena of confrontation

At the same time, the Russian service of the BBC notes that the Russian Ministry of Defense reported 235 allegedly downed drones, at night and the evening before.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of December 12, drones attacked Yaroslavl, northeast of Moscow. The local Slavneft-YANOS oil refinery, one of the country's five largest refineries, was targeted.