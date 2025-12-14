403
Ministry of Education Celebrates Outstanding Winners of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 at WeSchool
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi| 12 December 2025: The Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC), in collaboration with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), today celebrated the outstanding winners of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025 at the Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool), marking a momentous chapter in Ind’a’s journey toward building a generation of innovators who will shape the cou’try’s technological future.
Smart India Hackathon 2025 reached unprecedented scale this year, receiving 72,165 idea submissions from 68,766 student teams across 2,587 institutes. From these entries, 1,360 finalist teams comprising 8,160 students and 1,365 mentors qualified for the Grand Finale. These teams developed solutions for 271 problem statements issued by Ministries, State Departments, PSUs, and leading industries. With 60 nodal centres—42 for software and 18 for hardware, operating simultaneously across India, SIH 2025 reflects the Ministry of Educati’n’s commitment to nurturing innovation, design thinking, and problem-solving capabilities at a national level in alignment with the vision of Viksit Bharat @2047.
At the WeSchool Nodal Centre, the Ministry of Education and AICTE awarded 1,50,000 to each winning team across the three problem statement categories, recognising their excellence, clarity of thought, and the practicality of their solutions. Runner-up teams were honoured with a 25,000 WeSchool Inspiration Award for demonstrating exceptional innovation potential. Under the Ministry of Defence’s problem statemen“ “Secure Closed Group Communication Platf”rm,” the winner was Team Coding Krew led by Rudra Prasad M L from Chennai Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu, while the runner-up title was secured by Team Humble led by T Preetham Reddy from Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology, Telangana. Under the second Ministry of Defence problem state“ent, “AI-enabled Cyber Incident & Safety Web Portal for ”efence,” the winning team was Black Order led by Sai Shravan P from SRM Valliammai Engineering College, Tamil Nadu, and the runner-up position was secured by Team BruteForce_X led by Mohit Rathore from IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore.
Speaking abou’ WeSchool’s role in advancing innovation and supporting the student community, Prof. Dr. Uday Salunkhe, Group Director, Prin. L. N. Welingkar Institute of Management Development & Research (WeSchool), sa“d; “At WeSchool, innovation and collaboration are central to our philosophy, and we continue to support students through incubation, mentorship, and access to funding and technology resources. Smart India Hackathon aligns perfectly with our mission of nurturing professionals who can solve real-world challenges, offering students a unique opportunity to work with Government ministries and industry experts. It places young innovators on the national radar and reinforces our Honourable ’rime Minister’s vision of youth-led nation-building. We are proud to host teams from across India and remain committed to providing an enriching and support”ve environment.”
For the Mi’istry of Railways’ SIH 25022 challenge at WeSchool, the winning team was nyx, led by Mihir Mahesh Phalke from Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai, and the runner-up team was The Avalanche, led by Riya Saraf from Facult Na’ure Care Sanganthan’s Group of Institutions, Jabalpur. These winning teams showcased not only strong technical proficiency but also a deep understanding of governance systems, national infrastructure priorities, and emerging digital frameworks critical to the future of India.
With the continued support of the Ministry of Education, AICTE, and academic institutions like WeSchool, Smart India Hackathon remains a cornerstone of India’s innovation movement, one that aligns strongly with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat @2047 and sets the foundation for a technologically advanced, self-reliant, and globally competitive India.
