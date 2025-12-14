QNB Group Supports QC's Directory As Strategic Partner

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) and QNB Group recently signed a sponsorship agreement for the Commercial & Industrial Directory 2025, under which QNB will support the directory as strategic partner.

This partnership comes as part of the bank's firm commitment to supporting SMEs sector and economic diversification towards achieving sustainable growth in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

It also reflects the successful partnership between both organisations to drive digitalization and enhance transparency and efficiency in the markets, in accordance with best practices.

The directory aims to support Qatar's business community by enhancing communication between business owners and companies operating across various commercial and industrial sectors.

It provides comprehensive contact information and includes updated data for companies registered with the Qatar Chamber.

The publication is expected to be released next month in both Arabic and English. It will be made available to the local and international business community through a printed edition, as well as the directory's website.

For his part, Ali Bu Sherbak Al Mansori, Qatar Chamber Acting General Manager, thanked QNB for supporting the directory, noting that this reflects the bank's vital role in promoting economic development and supporting the private sector.

He said the cooperation highlights the commitment of both sides to improving the business environment and providing updated tools and reliable information that help identify investment opportunities and enable companies to reach new partners locally and internationally.

Al Mansori added that the directory is an important reference for companies and investors, showcasing Qatar's economic sectors.

He stressed that QNB's support demonstrates its strong commitment to fostering investment, enhancing transparency, and facilitating access to information.

The directory is one of the Chamber's most important publications supporting the private sector, as it provides updated data on the commercial and industrial companies registered with the Chamber, offering a comprehensive reference for all business owners and

investors.