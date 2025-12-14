Shooting At Brown University Campus Kills 2, Wounds 9

Representational Photo

Providence (US)- A shooter dressed in black killed at least two people and wounded nine others at Brown University during final exams on the Ivy League campus, authorities have said, and police were searching for the suspect.

University President Christina Paxson said she was told that 10 people who were shot were students. Another person was injured by fragments from the shooting on Saturday, but it was not clear if the victim was a student, she said.

Officers scattered across the campus and into an affluent neighbourhood filled with historic and stately brick homes, searching academic buildings, backyards and porches for hours late into the night after the shooting erupted in the afternoon.

The suspect was a male in dark clothing who was last seen leaving the engineering building where the attack happened, said Timothy O'Hara, deputy chief of Providence police.

Video from the building showed the suspect leaving, but his face was not visible, O'Hara said. Some witnesses reported that the suspect, who could be in his 30s, may have been wearing a camouflage mask, he said.

Investigators were not yet sure how the shooter got inside the first-floor classroom. Outer doors of the building were unlocked, but rooms being used for final exams required badge access, Providence's mayor said.

Authorities believe the shooter used a handgun, according to a law enforcement official who was not authorised to discuss an ongoing investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Rhode Island has some of the strictest gun laws in the US. Last spring the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed an assault weapon ban that will prohibit the sale and manufacturing of certain high-powered firearms, but not their possession, starting next July.

“The unthinkable has happened,” said Democratic Rhode Island Gov Dan McKee, who vowed that all resources were being deployed to catch the suspect.

Mayor Brett Smiley said a shelter-in-place remained in effect and encouraged people living near the campus to stay inside or not return home until it is lifted. Streets that normally bustle with activity on weekends were eerily quiet.