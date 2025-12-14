Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dhurandhar Smashes Records: Ranveer Singh's Action Thriller Adds Midnight Shows In Metro Cities

2025-12-14 02:00:30
Dhurandhar has taken theatres by storm, giving audiences a long-awaited cinematic spectacle. Just as Ranveer Singh promised during the film's first-look launch, the excitement among moviegoers has grown so intense that additional showtimes are being introduced across major cities. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film was released on December 5 and created a sensation right from day one. It has already crossed ₹400 crore at the worldwide box office.

New showtimes added for Dhurandhar

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that midnight shows have now begun in Mumbai and Pune due to overwhelming demand. Sharing the update on social media, he wrote that Dhurandhar is“running around the clock,” with midnight shows in Mumbai starting at 12:45 AM, while Pune shows begin from 12:20 AM. In some locations, early morning shows are starting as early as 7:20 AM. The Aditya Dhar directorial continues to dominate theatres with several houseful shows.

According to sacnilk, the film crossed close to ₹300 crore within its first week. After earning ₹53 crore over the weekend, Dhurandhar has amassed ₹292.75 crore at the Indian box office in just nine days.

Dhurandhar box office collection and star cast

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar opened strongly with a collection of ₹28 crore on its first day. The film earned ₹32 crore on day two and ₹43 crore on day three. It maintained excellent momentum on weekdays as well, collecting ₹207.25 crore in its opening weekend alone. Last Saturday, the film added another ₹53 crore to its tally.

The spy action thriller boasts a powerful ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Navin Kaushik. Dhurandhar is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The film has been made on a budget of ₹140 crore.

 

 

