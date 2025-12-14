Step Inside Of Rana Daggubati's Rs 45 Crore Traditional House With Lake View, DIY Glassware And More

Step inside Rana Daggubati's spectacular Rs 45 crore Hyderabad house, which features a calm lake view, a Rs 20 lakh room for binge-watching and seclusion, and a quirky bar with Rs 10 lakh in DIY, bottle-crafted glassware.

Step inside Rana Daggubati's spectacular Rs 45 crore Hyderabad house, which has a calm lake view, a Rs 20 lakh room meant for binge-watching and seclusion, and a quirky bar with Rs 10 lakh in DIY bottle-crafted glassware.

This luxurious yet earthy apartment, which combines minimalism and Marvel fandom, symbolises the Baahubali star's eccentric personality and storytelling flair.

Rana Daggubati is from Chennai and has a magnificent mansion in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills. The actor lives with his wife, Miheeka, and his parents, Daggubati Suresh Babu and Lakshmi Daggubati Daggubati lives in Jubilee Hills, an upmarket suburb in Hyderabad. Several well-known Tollywood actors live in this area. These include Mahesh Babu, Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Miheeka's home office is cosy, with a comfortable seating area and huge windows that let in plenty of natural light.

Rana Daggubati's family house in Hyderabad Rana Daggubati's cousin, Aashritha Daggubati, posted a video on social media showing a virtual tour of their family house in Hyderabad, which has been converted into a restaurant. The mansion boasts a majestic entryway and a large wooden gate with sculptures. It is surrounded by lush flora.

Rana's office is a pop culture pilgrimage. It has Pulp Fiction, Joker, and The Godfather posters and a bookcase that reads like a confusing but wonderful film school course. Rana proudly possesses two Mahabharatas, the Upanishads, Gotham Comics, and Tamil Pulp Fiction.

Battle-stanced superhero miniatures. His favourite? Marvel fully. Imagine Captain America brooding beside Iron Man and Black Panther guarding screenplays. The Avengers face Vedanta.

Next to his entertainment area is a bare reading nook that doesn't demand attention but surely deserves it. Rana's furniture here mimics tree trunks-natural, rustic, and comfy enough to sit down with a comic novel or scripture.

The core construction of the home is intact, and the restaurant has been built inside the old framework. In an earlier video posted on Aashritha Daggubati's YouTube channel Infinity Platter, Rana provided a tour of the residence while recalling childhood memories.

These balconies serve as Rana's lounging locations, particularly in the early mornings and on languid Sunday nights.