Pratyush Chandramadhur joins BillCut as Senior Advisor
(MENAFN- Concept PR) New Delhi, 12th December, 2025: BillCut, India’s first Loan Portfolio Management fintech platform, today announced the appointment of Pratyush Chandramadhur—Founder of Pranovate, former Chief Business Officer at AuthBridge, and a founding member of Experian India—as its Senior Advisor.
BillCut enables consumers to understand and improve their credit health, reduce monthly EMIs, and make smarter borrowing decisions. Its flagship AI-powered debt analyser helps users review their entire debt profile in just three clicks. The platform identifies loans and credit cards carrying higher-than-required interest rates and instantly facilitates refinancing through trusted partners, including L&T Finance, Tata Capital, DMI Finance, and others.
With more than 25 years of leadership experience across BFSI and fintech, Pratyush has built and scaled AI/ML-driven products, fraud and identity solutions, and large financial services operations. His work at AuthBridge, Experian, and other institutions has significantly contributed to the evolution of India’s credit, identity, and risk management landscape.
“Pratyush joins us at a crucial moment as we build India’s most intelligent credit and loan portfolio management platform,” said Tanish Sharma, Co-founder, BillCut. “His guidance will accelerate our AI-led product roadmap and help us scale BillCut to millions of users with greater precision, speed, and trust.”
Expressing his enthusiasm, Pratyush Chandramadhur, Senior Advisor, BillCut, said, “BillCut is addressing one of India’s most critical financial challenges. I’m excited to help shape the next phase of growth as we build smarter AI-driven tools that give users meaningful control over their credit, repayments, and loan portfolio.”
About BillCut
BillCut is India’s 1st Loan Portfolio Management fintech company that combines AI & data to analyse users credit profile and behaviour to optimise EMIs, boost credit score and match them to the best, lowest-cost credit options available.
Strategic advisor and investor Bhavesh Gupta (ex-President & COO, Paytm) and early investor Visham Sikand (Founder Goals101, serial entrepreneur & Harvard Business School alumnus) have backed the company, confident in the leadership team’s potential —co-founders Tanish Sharrma and Alabhya Pandey —to transform the financial wellbeing of millions of Indians - starting with the question: "BillCut Kiya Kya?"
