Turkish FM calls Palestine “moral compass of our time”
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized on Saturday that “Palestine remains the moral compass of our time,” calling it a test of whether the Muslim world can translate shared values into collective action. Speaking at the Al Sharq Youth Conference in Istanbul, Fidan highlighted the need to repel Israeli aggression and address Israeli expansionism while advocating unity within the Islamic world.
Fidan noted a subtle transformation underway in the region, stressing that cooperation, rather than competition and division, should define the next stage of global and regional history. “The next stage of our history must be marked by cooperation, not competition and division. It must be characterized by partnership, not polarization,” he said.
On regional issues, the foreign minister stressed that sustainable solutions can only come from regional actors who understand the historical and local context of conflicts. Regarding Gaza, Fidan stated that a ceasefire is not equivalent to peace, noting that lasting peace requires justice and a sovereign, viable Palestinian state.
Fidan drew parallels with Syria, where Türkiye has supported the Syrian people’s aspirations for freedom and facilitated constructive engagement between the new administration and international stakeholders. “Our goal is to see a stable, unified Syria, free from terror and occupation,” he said.
Addressing the youth, Fidan urged principled persistence in diplomacy, emphasizing the importance of behind-the-scenes work and resilience. “Do not be defined by the crises around you. Define the solutions. Be open-minded, creative, and courageous,” he advised.
He concluded by highlighting the importance of moral courage, local ownership, and collective effort in security, defense, and regional cooperation for achieving sustainable solutions.
