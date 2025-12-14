403
Million Dollar Listing UAE returns with ‘No Bling. All Real.’ Season 2
(MENAFN- Ogilvy) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 10 December 2025: STARZPLAY, the leading subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service in the MENA region, and co-producer Image Nation Abu Dhabi, are bringing back one of its most talked-about reality franchises with the highly anticipated premiere of Million Dollar Listing UAE Season 2. Sponsored by Aldar and DAMAC, the new season launches today, 10 December 2025, with a fresh mix of rivalries, high-stakes dealmaking, and deeply personal stories set against the backdrop of Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s competitive real estate market.
Returning cast members include veteran realtor and Executive Producer Ben Bandari, along with Riad Gohar and Rami Wahood, each bringing their signature style and competitive edge back to the screen. Joining them are two new wild cards, Sarah Serhan and Mai Khaled, whose arrival disrupts the balance and raises the stakes for everyone involved. While the multimillion-dirham listings set the stage, the heart of the show lies in the tensions, alliances, and ambitions that push these dealmakers to their limits.
The STARZPLAY Original is based on the Emmy® nominated Million Dollar Listing format from Bravo and was the first version of the franchise outside of the United States. The format is licensed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Season 2 dives deeper into what drives the region’s most ambitious agents. With 12 episodes in total, audiences will witness how personal challenges and big opportunities shape the journeys of five agents navigating one of the world’s most dynamic property landscapes. The series is produced by Navigation Films, the production company who also worked across other UAE based reality series including The Real Housewives of Dubai, which is also licensed by NBCUniversal Formats.
Inspired by global fan favourites, Million Dollar Listing New York and Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles, the UAE edition offers its own distinctive perspective shaped by the local market. True to its tagline, ‘No Bling. All Real,’ Season 2 leans into authenticity, proving that in this market, personality is as influential as property.
Episodes of Million Dollar Listing UAE Season 2 will begin streaming exclusively on STARZPLAY starting 10 December 2025, with two new episodes released weekly. Viewers can revisit Season 1 on the platform as well.
