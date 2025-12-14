403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merck Foundation Chairman & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the First Lady of Zimbabwe Celebrate 7 Years of Long-Term Partnership to Train healthcare providers, Support Infertile Women & Girl Education
(MENAFN- News.Africa-Wire) Merck Foundation (), the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany conducted the Merck Foundation Zimbabwe Annual Summit and Awards Ceremony 2025 in Harere, Zimbabwe, chaired by The First Lady of Zimbabwe, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Ha erkamp, and CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and Pres“dent of “More Th”n a Mother” Campaign“emphasized, “It is a great honor to meet my dear sister, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and to recognize her for her tremendous efforts as the“Ambassador of “Merck Foundation M”re Than a Mother”. We celebrated our seven-year partnership journey and discussed our joint programs to build healthcare and media capacity, empower infertile women, and support girl education. Together, we reflected on our remarkable achievements and marked an important milestone of success and impact since 2018.
I am very proud to share that that we have transformed the patientcare landscape of Zimbabwe by providing 166 scholarships for the local doctors in 44 critical and underserved specialties such as Fertility, Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive care, Embryology, Critical care, Psychiatry, and many more. This is a huge milestone and revolution in patient care across Zimbabwe.
Moreover, it was a pleasure to honor the Zimbabwean winners of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2022 – 2024 and discuss with them the critical role they can play to create a culture shift, be the voice of the voiceless and be the Merck Foundation health and social champion”.”
Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverk mp, Merck Foundation Board of Trustees emphasi“ed, “Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships p”ogram.”
H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Ambas“ador of “Merck Foundation More Th”n a Mother” All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.
Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.
3. Merck Foundation Fashion Aw“rds “More Than a”Mother” 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.
Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.
4. Merck Foundation Son“ Awards “More Th”n a Mother” 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.
Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.
5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition“Awards 2026 “Diabetes”& Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.
6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 “Diabetes & Hypertensi”n”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.
7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2“26 “Diabetes & Hypert”nsion”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.
8. Merck Foundation Song Awar“s 2026 “Diabetes & Hy”ertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and Pres“dent of “More Th”n a Mother” Campaign“emphasized, “It is a great honor to meet my dear sister, H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and to recognize her for her tremendous efforts as the“Ambassador of “Merck Foundation M”re Than a Mother”. We celebrated our seven-year partnership journey and discussed our joint programs to build healthcare and media capacity, empower infertile women, and support girl education. Together, we reflected on our remarkable achievements and marked an important milestone of success and impact since 2018.
I am very proud to share that that we have transformed the patientcare landscape of Zimbabwe by providing 166 scholarships for the local doctors in 44 critical and underserved specialties such as Fertility, Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiology, Endocrinology, Respiratory, Acute Medicine, Sexual and Reproductive care, Embryology, Critical care, Psychiatry, and many more. This is a huge milestone and revolution in patient care across Zimbabwe.
Moreover, it was a pleasure to honor the Zimbabwean winners of Merck Foundation Media Awards 2022 – 2024 and discuss with them the critical role they can play to create a culture shift, be the voice of the voiceless and be the Merck Foundation health and social champion”.”
Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverk mp, Merck Foundation Board of Trustees emphasi“ed, “Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships p”ogram.”
H.E. Amai Dr. AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Ambas“ador of “Merck Foundation More Th”n a Mother” All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.
Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.
3. Merck Foundation Fashion Aw“rds “More Than a”Mother” 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.
Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.
4. Merck Foundation Son“ Awards “More Th”n a Mother” 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.
Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.
5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition“Awards 2026 “Diabetes”& Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.
6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 “Diabetes & Hypertensi”n”: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.
7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2“26 “Diabetes & Hypert”nsion”: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.
8. Merck Foundation Song Awar“s 2026 “Diabetes & Hy”ertension”: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.
News.Africa-Wire
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment