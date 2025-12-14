403
Samsung Wins in Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Category at Euroconsumers Awards 2025
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – Dec. 11, 2025 – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that it has been named a winner in the Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner category at the Euroconsumers Awards 2025.
Samsung has proven its expertise in the cordless vacuum cleaner segment since 2019, when it introduced its Jet cordless vacuum lineup to the global market, and has continued unveiling new innovations each year. The award recognizes Samsung’s product excellence across the Jet lineup tested by Euroconsumers, which includes the Jet 75, Jet 85 and Jet 95 models - all providing powerful cleaning performance on various floor types in a lightweight design.
This award reflects Samsung’s strong performance in Euroconsumers’ thorough evaluation process which combines lab tested results on over 3,000 products with large scale consumer surveys across Europe. With outstanding reliability scores, Samsung has been named a winner in the Upright Cordless Vacuum Cleaner category.
“Samsung has a record of innovation in the stick vacuum category, including the launch of the world’s most powerful vacuum cleaner,” said Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President and Head of the R&D Team for the Digital Appliances Business at Samsung Electronics. “We will continue to enhance consumer satisfaction through outstanding performance and AI-based convenience.”
The Euroconsumers Awards is organized by Euroconsumers, the world’s leading consumer group that represents national consumer organizations across Belgium, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Poland and Brazil— collectively giving voice to more than six million consumers worldwide. Until last year, Euroconsumers ran the BeXt Awards, which recognized brands across criteria such as Value for Money and Eco-Friendly. The 2025 edition marks a significant shift, as the awards now focus on product-based excellence in three key sectors: Hitech, Large and Small Household Appliances.
This recognition follows Samsung’s previous awards from Euroconsumers, including wins in the Hi-Tech Value for Money and the Eco-Friendly Award in large household appliances at the BeXt Awards 2024.
Continuing its commitment to delivering smart, high-performance home solutions, Samsung will showcase its latest vacuum cleaner innovations at CES 2026 in January.
