403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Portugal Sees 22 Percent Decline in Youth Social Media Usage
(MENAFN) Portuguese adolescents are abandoning social media at unprecedented rates, with new research revealing a 22 percent decline in youth platform usage over two years as conscious digital wellness practices gain momentum nationwide.
Marktest, a Portuguese market research firm, documented the sharp withdrawal among young users, while broader population trends show average daily social media time plummeting 13 percent within the past year alone.
Data released Friday by Portugal's National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveals 79 percent of residents currently engage with social platforms—the nation's lowest participation rate since 2017.
Researchers interviewed by a Portuguese newspaper indicate the phenomenon mirrors international patterns, suggesting platform saturation as users fundamentally reconsider social media's position in their routines. "Digital detox" methodologies—including screen time restrictions and periodic disconnection—are proliferating across demographics.
Experts emphasize the youth decline stems from deliberate cultivation of healthier digital behaviors rather than impulsive reactions.
Patricia Dias, assistant professor at the Faculty of Human Sciences of the Catholic University of Portugal (UCP), characterized social media reduction as a sustained, intentional choice rather than temporary withdrawal.
Citing her investigation into digital disconnection among Portuguese adolescents, Dias explained young users increasingly conclude platform benefits fail to justify the time investment and psychological toll.
She noted youth frequently report anxiety symptoms, compulsive checking behaviors and social pressure, particularly the fear of missing out. These factors encourage them to set boundaries on their online activity, reduce usage or temporarily disconnect altogether.
Dias framed such conduct as self-regulatory processing. "What we are observing is an increasing awareness among young people of the need to protect their attention and well-being, and to develop more balanced and sustainable patterns of online engagement," she stated.
Despite documented declines, social media maintains substantial influence across Portuguese society. Analysts stress current trajectories don't forecast platform extinction but signal evolution toward selective, purposeful engagement strategies.
The findings arrive amid global scrutiny of social media's mental health impacts, particularly concerning adolescent users. European regulators have intensified platform oversight while public health advocates champion digital literacy initiatives.
Marktest, a Portuguese market research firm, documented the sharp withdrawal among young users, while broader population trends show average daily social media time plummeting 13 percent within the past year alone.
Data released Friday by Portugal's National Institute of Statistics (INE) reveals 79 percent of residents currently engage with social platforms—the nation's lowest participation rate since 2017.
Researchers interviewed by a Portuguese newspaper indicate the phenomenon mirrors international patterns, suggesting platform saturation as users fundamentally reconsider social media's position in their routines. "Digital detox" methodologies—including screen time restrictions and periodic disconnection—are proliferating across demographics.
Experts emphasize the youth decline stems from deliberate cultivation of healthier digital behaviors rather than impulsive reactions.
Patricia Dias, assistant professor at the Faculty of Human Sciences of the Catholic University of Portugal (UCP), characterized social media reduction as a sustained, intentional choice rather than temporary withdrawal.
Citing her investigation into digital disconnection among Portuguese adolescents, Dias explained young users increasingly conclude platform benefits fail to justify the time investment and psychological toll.
She noted youth frequently report anxiety symptoms, compulsive checking behaviors and social pressure, particularly the fear of missing out. These factors encourage them to set boundaries on their online activity, reduce usage or temporarily disconnect altogether.
Dias framed such conduct as self-regulatory processing. "What we are observing is an increasing awareness among young people of the need to protect their attention and well-being, and to develop more balanced and sustainable patterns of online engagement," she stated.
Despite documented declines, social media maintains substantial influence across Portuguese society. Analysts stress current trajectories don't forecast platform extinction but signal evolution toward selective, purposeful engagement strategies.
The findings arrive amid global scrutiny of social media's mental health impacts, particularly concerning adolescent users. European regulators have intensified platform oversight while public health advocates champion digital literacy initiatives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment