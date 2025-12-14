403
Under the patronage of the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region and in the gracious presence of the Governor of Jeddah, Souq7 is inaugurated in the Kingdom as the largest open-air retail and entertainment destination.
(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and honoured by the presence of His Highness Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, Governor of Jeddah, Souq7 officially opened its doors on Wednesday, December 10, 2025 (19 Jumada Al-Akhirah 1447H), marking a transformative milestone in Saudi Arabia's retail landscape. The grand opening celebration welcomed dignitaries, business leaders, and visitors to experience the full activation of all seven specialized zones at the Kingdom's most ambitious retail destination.
Spanning 720,000 square meters with more than 3,500 stores, Souq7 represents a world first in both scale and concept: a modern evolution of the traditional souq that preserves the authenticity, storytelling, and community essence of historic Arabian markets while delivering the infrastructure, systems, and operational excellence that contemporary consumers and global standards require. The destination's seven market-style zones include Foodstuff, Fashion, Home and Furniture, Electronics, Automotive, Building Materials, and Family and Entertainment. Each of the seven zones features distinct architectural identities and curated experiences designed to serve every customer segment from value-conscious families to experience seekers.
Strategically located in the heart of Al-Jamea district in southeast Jeddah, Souq7 occupies a site steeped in commercial heritage, once home to the renowned Amir Mutaib Markets. The destination serves a dense catchment area of over 620,000 residents within a 10-minute drive radius, surrounded by major institutions including King Abdulaziz University and leading medical facilities, with seamless connectivity via primary road networks throughout the Makkah region.
“Souq7 stands at the forefront of a sector undergoing fundamental transformation,” said Ayman Al Burti, Chief Executive Officer of Azad Properties. “Consumers today expect value and experience together, delivered in environments that reflect their identity and aspirations. Souq7 demonstrates how cultural authenticity can scale without compromising commercial performance, and we believe this represents an important direction for the region's retail development, where cultural connection creates lasting differentiation.”
A Celebration of Culture, Commerce, and Community
The December 10th grand opening featured an exceptional lineup of cultural performances, interactive experiences, and exclusive retail unveilings designed to showcase Souq7's unique positioning as both a commercial hub and cultural destination. Visitors enjoyed traditional Saudi folklore performances, contemporary artistic installations, a creatively choreographed drone show that transformed the night sky with immersive formations inspired by the identity and stories of the seven zones of Souq7, a Saudi orchestra, and interactive activation spaces reflecting each of the seven zones.
The activation strategy extends beyond opening day, with Souq7 committed to year-round programming that includes seasonal festivals, cultural celebrations, retail promotions, and community events that position the destination as a dynamic gathering place for Jeddah residents and regional visitors.
Global Recognition and Vision 2030 Alignment
Souq7 has received Gold Awards for Best Design and Development from both the Middle East Council of Shopping Centres & Retailers (MECS+R) and Retail & Leisure International (RLI), positioning the project at the forefront of global retail innovation. The international recognition reflects the destination's pioneering approach to reimagining traditional market formats at unprecedented scale.
Developed in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030's economic diversification objectives, Souq7 serves as a catalyst for private sector growth and job creation. The destination supports over 3,500 business partners (from international brands to local entrepreneurs) and has generated 24,000 direct and indirect jobs across retail operations, hospitality services, logistics, and facilities management. This economic impact extends throughout the supply chain, supporting Saudi Arabia's transformation into a globally competitive retail and tourism destination.
As global retail continues to evolve toward experiential destinations that differentiate through authenticity and community connection, Souq7 provides a compelling blueprint for how cultural heritage can drive commercial innovation. By modernizing the timeless concept of the souq, where discovery, value, and social interaction have always been central, the destination redefines how retail spaces can inspire belonging while contributing to national economic transformation.
Sustainability is embedded in Souq7’s development approach, ensuring that its infrastructure, operations, and community spaces contribute to a more resilient and environmentally conscious urban landscape in line with Vision 2030.
