Energy Workers' Vehicle Hit By Russian Drone In Sumy Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“Today, while carrying out their official duties, a rapid response team of JSC Sumyoblenergo came under attack by an enemy UAV on the Sumy-Bilopillia highway,” the statement said.

The vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The incident has been reported to the police.

Russian drone hits high-rise apartment building in

As Ukrinform previously reported, in Sumy region, Russians attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in Krasnopillia community, injuring two men.