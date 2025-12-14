Energy Workers' Vehicle Hit By Russian Drone In Sumy Region
“Today, while carrying out their official duties, a rapid response team of JSC Sumyoblenergo came under attack by an enemy UAV on the Sumy-Bilopillia highway,” the statement said.
The vehicle was damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured.
The incident has been reported to the police.Read also: Russian drone hits high-rise apartment building in Sumy
As Ukrinform previously reported, in Sumy region, Russians attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in Krasnopillia community, injuring two men.
