ADFBC Host Family Capital Connect Roundtable To Strengthen Partnerships Between Local Family Enterprises And Global Family Offices

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE -December, 2025: The Abu Dhabi Family Business Council (ADFBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), hosted the Family Capital Connect Roundtable, bringing together leading Abu Dhabi family enterprises and a distinguished group of global family offices to explore long-term partnerships, deepen dialogue and strengthen engagement with the emirate's private sector ecosystem.

The event convened more than fifty international family offices, collectively managing several tens of billions of dollars in assets across Europe, Asia and North America. They were joined by leading Abu Dhabi family businesses and groups with multi-generational legacies and significant investment capacity across key sectors of the emirate's economy.

The session opened with remarks from His Excellency Shamis Ali Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, who highlighted the Chamber's role in strengthening investor confidence, expanding market access and creating an environment that supports long term business growth.

He emphasised that Abu Dhabi has emerged as a place where capital settles with purpose, guided by clarity, trust and long-term vision.“The Chamber is committed to ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains a destination where family capital can grow with confidence and contribute to the emirate's economic ambitions,” he said.

In his remarks,, Chairman of ADFBC and Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, outlined the mandate of the Council and its growing role in enabling collaboration between Abu Dhabi family enterprises and international family offices.

He noted that the Chamber operates fifteen advocacy working groups across key sectors, bringing together more than two hundred senior leaders from the private sector. These groups serve as a direct channel to Abu Dhabi's business ecosystem, identifying opportunities, shaping policy recommendations and strengthening the partnership environment for family capital.

“The ADFBC is the right partner for global family offices in Abu Dhabi,” Al Fahim stated.“Through the Chamber we serve a community of more than one hundred and sixty thousand members, the majority of them small and medium enterprises that form the foundation of our private sector. This is a deep, diverse and collaborative network that offers genuine opportunity for international partners seeking trusted access.”

The roundtable also included insights from the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), highlighting investment platforms and major infrastructure programmes across the emirate. Participants learned about upcoming projects, procurement opportunities and Abu Dhabi's commitment to building a transparent and future ready business environment.

During a moderated session chaired by His Excellency Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, local family enterprises were invited to introduce their companies and outline their areas of interest. International family offices then shared short overviews of their mandates, preferred sectors and collaboration models. This allowed participants to identify areas of alignment and initiate potential partnerships.

Speaking after the introductions, Al Fahim noted:“These exchanges demonstrate the power of family capital. When families come together with a shared commitment to long-term value, the horizon expands and new pathways for collaboration emerge.”

The roundtable concluded with a shared commitment to continue building relationships between Abu Dhabi families and global family offices, supported by the Chamber's international connectivity, policy advocacy and business led platforms.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber and ADFBC reaffirmed their dedication to serving as the central access point for global family offices engaging with the emirate's private sector and to ensuring that Abu Dhabi remains a trusted environment for sustainable, long-term family capital.