Agility Global Bangalore Logistics Park Earns EDGE 'Green Building' Status

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) State-of-the-art facility in Hoskote recognized for advanced, resource-efficient design









HOSKOTE, India – DEC, 2025 – Agility Global, a multi-business operator and long-term investor in global and regional businesses, announced that the Agility Logistics Park (ALP) near Bangalore has received international EDGE Advanced certification as an energy- and resource-efficient green facility.

EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) is the global standard for energy-efficient buildings, a certification system overseen by the International Finance Corp. (IFC), an arm of the World Bank. Basic EDGE certification requires a minimum projected reduction of 20% energy use, water use and“embodied energy” in materials when benchmarked against a standard local building.

The ALP Bangalore, a 56K SQM park, is located in Hoskote, an industrial area serving Bangalore. The park features a state-of-the-art, built-to-suit, 30K SQM warehouse operated by a leading global 3PL.

EDGE Advanced buildings are“zero-carbon ready” structures that are at least 40% more energy efficient than others in the market. When compared with others in the market, ALP Bangalore's EDGE Advanced warehouse at Hoskote provides energy savings of more than 50%; water savings of 63%; and construction materials containing 51% less embedded carbon.

In addition to the ALP Bangalore, ALP facilities in Saudi Arabia, Mozambique and Cote d'Ivoire have earned EDGE Advanced certification.

ALP is one of the largest private owners and developers of international-standard warehousing and light-industrial parks in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia. It funds, builds, leases and manages high-quality, sustainably designed logistics parks. ALP offers ready-built and built-to-suit warehousing with 24/7 security, power, connectivity and facilities management. Tenants include international and local businesses in the FMCG, e-commerce, technology, automotive, and natural resource sectors.

In India, ALP owns nearly 800,000 SQM of land, warehousing and logistics infrastructure at nine locations, including Goa, Gurgaon, Pune, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Nagpur and Mumbai. Customers include industrial manufacturers, automakers, auto parts makers and distributors, 3PL service providers and others.

ALP Bangalore's EDGE Advanced certification comes at a time when India, the world's fastest-growing major economy, is striving to balance its ambitious growth targets with its sustainability objectives. Enhanced energy efficiency and water conservation are two of the eight core components of India's National Action Plan on Climate Change. In addition, the country's Smart Cities Mission has ambitious energy-efficiency and waste management objectives.

Ajay James, CEO – Agility Logistics Parks Asia & Africa, said:“ALP India's world-class logistics infrastructure attracts FDI, improves efficiency, reduces costs, and generates jobs and prosperity. We're committed to providing sustainable logistics infrastructure that offers energy and water savings that are essential for India's long-term economic and trade growth.”