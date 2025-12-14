403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Germany Merz accuses Putin of seeking to restore old Soviet Union
(MENAFN) Germany’s chancellor on Saturday accused Russia’s president of pursuing ambitions that go beyond the current conflict in Ukraine, alleging that Moscow seeks to reestablish the former Soviet sphere of control.
Speaking at a party congress in Munich, the German leader said the Russian president is focused on “fundamentally changing the borders in Europe and restoring the old Soviet Union within the borders of the old Soviet Union.” He argued that such ambitions pose a serious military danger to countries that once “belonged to this empire.”
The chancellor cautioned that these objectives represent a direct and growing threat to European security. While he did not directly comment on the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, he urged a sober and detailed examination of Moscow’s long-term intentions.
“If Ukraine falls, he will not stop. And anyone who still believes that he will be satisfied with that should please analyze his strategies, papers, speeches, and appearances closely,” he said.
He emphasized that continued support for Ukraine remains essential, alongside unity within the European Union and strong cooperation with the United Kingdom. He also highlighted the importance of “maintaining the NATO alliance for as long as possible,” as well as significantly strengthening Europe’s own defense capabilities.
According to official statements, the German chancellor is set to host Ukraine’s president and several European leaders in Berlin next week for talks focused on recent developments in peace negotiations.
Ahead of the broader meeting, he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Ukrainian leader on economic assistance and the latest diplomatic initiatives. “In the evening, numerous European heads of state and government, as well as top EU and NATO representatives, will join the discussions,” a government spokesperson said, without elaborating on the agenda or participants.
The chancellor has also confirmed that Ukraine and its European partners have drafted a new peace proposal that addresses territorial questions, signaling intensified coordination among Kyiv and its allies.
Speaking at a party congress in Munich, the German leader said the Russian president is focused on “fundamentally changing the borders in Europe and restoring the old Soviet Union within the borders of the old Soviet Union.” He argued that such ambitions pose a serious military danger to countries that once “belonged to this empire.”
The chancellor cautioned that these objectives represent a direct and growing threat to European security. While he did not directly comment on the ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, he urged a sober and detailed examination of Moscow’s long-term intentions.
“If Ukraine falls, he will not stop. And anyone who still believes that he will be satisfied with that should please analyze his strategies, papers, speeches, and appearances closely,” he said.
He emphasized that continued support for Ukraine remains essential, alongside unity within the European Union and strong cooperation with the United Kingdom. He also highlighted the importance of “maintaining the NATO alliance for as long as possible,” as well as significantly strengthening Europe’s own defense capabilities.
According to official statements, the German chancellor is set to host Ukraine’s president and several European leaders in Berlin next week for talks focused on recent developments in peace negotiations.
Ahead of the broader meeting, he is scheduled to hold bilateral discussions with the Ukrainian leader on economic assistance and the latest diplomatic initiatives. “In the evening, numerous European heads of state and government, as well as top EU and NATO representatives, will join the discussions,” a government spokesperson said, without elaborating on the agenda or participants.
The chancellor has also confirmed that Ukraine and its European partners have drafted a new peace proposal that addresses territorial questions, signaling intensified coordination among Kyiv and its allies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment