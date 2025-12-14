403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Erdogan optimistic on Ukraine peace following discussions with Putin
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s president suggested that an end to the conflict in Ukraine may be approaching, pointing to recent discussions between major powers and his own talks with Russia’s leader as reasons for cautious optimism.
Speaking to reporters during his return flight from Turkmenistan on Friday, where he attended an international forum in Ashgabat, the Turkish leader said diplomatic momentum was building following contacts involving Moscow and Washington. He added that Ankara is prepared to engage directly with the US president to review possible pathways toward peace.
“After this meeting with Putin, we hope to have the opportunity to also discuss the peace plan with US President Trump. Peace is not far off; we can see it,” he said, referring to his bilateral discussions with the Russian president held in Turkmenistan.
He explained that his conversation with the Russian leader focused heavily on current conflicts and diplomatic initiatives that have emerged alongside engagement by the US president. “We evaluated the contributions our country can make to peace efforts,” he said, adding, “We view positively the dialogue initiated through the efforts of Mr. Trump.”
The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye’s stance on the Ukraine issue is well understood by all sides involved. “We mainly talked about the war and peace efforts. Mr. Putin, like all other actors, knows very well where Türkiye stands on this issue,” he said.
He also noted that the two leaders discussed the importance of meeting again in the near future. “He (Putin) also said ‘I will keep my word.’ I hope we can carry out this visit in the near future.”
Stressing the depth of bilateral ties, he added, “Our relations with Russia are not driven by day-to-day calculations of interest. They are built on a deep historical foundation, a strong diplomatic framework, and mutual trust.”
On regional security, the president cautioned against escalating tensions in the Black Sea. “The Black Sea should not be seen as an arena of rivalry. This would not benefit Russia or Ukraine,” he said, underlining that freedom and safety of navigation in the area must be preserved for all parties.
Turning to bilateral ties with Turkmenistan, the Turkish leader said Ankara continues to prioritize strengthening cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. He noted that Turkish firms have completed projects worth around $55 billion since Turkmenistan gained independence, with 19 additional projects valued at $10 billion currently in progress.
He highlighted that Turkmenistan ranks second only to Russia in terms of countries where Turkish companies have carried out the most projects. “We are striving to increase our trade volume, which exceeded $2 billion in 2024, to $5 billion,” he said.
He also drew attention to Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status, established through a UN General Assembly decision in December 1995, noting that the country has upheld this position for three decades. Turkmenistan, he said, “also makes a special effort to transform the concept of neutrality into a philosophy of peace,” adding that Türkiye has consistently supported this approach. “We will continue to support Turkmenistan’s vision of building peace on the basis of neutrality,” he said.
Addressing relations with the European Union, the president urged the bloc to approach ties with Türkiye from a long-term strategic perspective. “It would also be a gain for Europe to look at our relations with a strategic vision. The steps that will come from Europe will shape the next phase of the process,” he said.
On Syria, he underscored the significance of the March 10 agreement, describing it as vital for the country’s future. “The March 10 agreement is a process that closely concerns the future of the region. Achieving the goals envisaged by the agreement will be the most beneficial outcome for Syria,” he said, stressing that Türkiye seeks stability and prosperity for all Syrians, regardless of background. He added that recent history has shown that “divisions and conflicts have not benefited Syria in any way.”
Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the president said Israel must adhere fully to its commitments. “It is essential that Israel fulfill its promises, fully comply with the ceasefire, and allow life in Gaza to return to normal,” he said, adding: “The security problem created by Israel must be eliminated. Türkiye never shirks serious responsibilities.”
Asked whether Türkiye would take part in a proposed Peace Council following a ceasefire in Gaza, he said no formal invitation had been received. “We are hearing rumors that such a meeting will be held. As long as such meetings are held for peace, we are ready at any moment,” he said.
Speaking to reporters during his return flight from Turkmenistan on Friday, where he attended an international forum in Ashgabat, the Turkish leader said diplomatic momentum was building following contacts involving Moscow and Washington. He added that Ankara is prepared to engage directly with the US president to review possible pathways toward peace.
“After this meeting with Putin, we hope to have the opportunity to also discuss the peace plan with US President Trump. Peace is not far off; we can see it,” he said, referring to his bilateral discussions with the Russian president held in Turkmenistan.
He explained that his conversation with the Russian leader focused heavily on current conflicts and diplomatic initiatives that have emerged alongside engagement by the US president. “We evaluated the contributions our country can make to peace efforts,” he said, adding, “We view positively the dialogue initiated through the efforts of Mr. Trump.”
The Turkish president emphasized that Türkiye’s stance on the Ukraine issue is well understood by all sides involved. “We mainly talked about the war and peace efforts. Mr. Putin, like all other actors, knows very well where Türkiye stands on this issue,” he said.
He also noted that the two leaders discussed the importance of meeting again in the near future. “He (Putin) also said ‘I will keep my word.’ I hope we can carry out this visit in the near future.”
Stressing the depth of bilateral ties, he added, “Our relations with Russia are not driven by day-to-day calculations of interest. They are built on a deep historical foundation, a strong diplomatic framework, and mutual trust.”
On regional security, the president cautioned against escalating tensions in the Black Sea. “The Black Sea should not be seen as an arena of rivalry. This would not benefit Russia or Ukraine,” he said, underlining that freedom and safety of navigation in the area must be preserved for all parties.
Turning to bilateral ties with Turkmenistan, the Turkish leader said Ankara continues to prioritize strengthening cooperation, particularly in trade and investment. He noted that Turkish firms have completed projects worth around $55 billion since Turkmenistan gained independence, with 19 additional projects valued at $10 billion currently in progress.
He highlighted that Turkmenistan ranks second only to Russia in terms of countries where Turkish companies have carried out the most projects. “We are striving to increase our trade volume, which exceeded $2 billion in 2024, to $5 billion,” he said.
He also drew attention to Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality status, established through a UN General Assembly decision in December 1995, noting that the country has upheld this position for three decades. Turkmenistan, he said, “also makes a special effort to transform the concept of neutrality into a philosophy of peace,” adding that Türkiye has consistently supported this approach. “We will continue to support Turkmenistan’s vision of building peace on the basis of neutrality,” he said.
Addressing relations with the European Union, the president urged the bloc to approach ties with Türkiye from a long-term strategic perspective. “It would also be a gain for Europe to look at our relations with a strategic vision. The steps that will come from Europe will shape the next phase of the process,” he said.
On Syria, he underscored the significance of the March 10 agreement, describing it as vital for the country’s future. “The March 10 agreement is a process that closely concerns the future of the region. Achieving the goals envisaged by the agreement will be the most beneficial outcome for Syria,” he said, stressing that Türkiye seeks stability and prosperity for all Syrians, regardless of background. He added that recent history has shown that “divisions and conflicts have not benefited Syria in any way.”
Commenting on the situation in Gaza, the president said Israel must adhere fully to its commitments. “It is essential that Israel fulfill its promises, fully comply with the ceasefire, and allow life in Gaza to return to normal,” he said, adding: “The security problem created by Israel must be eliminated. Türkiye never shirks serious responsibilities.”
Asked whether Türkiye would take part in a proposed Peace Council following a ceasefire in Gaza, he said no formal invitation had been received. “We are hearing rumors that such a meeting will be held. As long as such meetings are held for peace, we are ready at any moment,” he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment