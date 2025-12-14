Rithvikk Dhanjani Finds Joy In Art And History During Vacation In Amsterdam

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Popular TV actor Rithvikk Dhanjani, on Sunday, took to social media to share glimpses from his Amsterdam vacation.

Staying in the heart of the city, the actor soaked in its rich art, history and music. Rithvikk enjoyed leisurely walks, cosy cafés and the vibrant cultural atmosphere that surrounded him at every turn. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Pavitra Rishta' actor posted a series of photos in which he was seen exploring the heart of Amsterdam, soaking in the city's art, history and vibrant cultural charm during his vacation.

For the caption, Rithvikk wrote,“Stayed two nights in the centre of Amsterdam and accidentally walked into art, history, music, cafés, and excellent decisions. Found a hotel right in the centre of it all.

Where culture knocks before you leave the room, music hums outside the window, and the city, literally a short walk away... in every direction. If you're coming to Amsterdam, this shall be your“start here” button.”

In the images, the 'Cartel' actor could be seen sporting a black jacket paired with blue denims, completing his look with stylish sunnies. Rithvikk struck candid poses for the camera, looking relaxed and happy as he soaked in the vacation mood.

Interestingly, Rithvikk often gives a glimpse into his life through his social media posts, sharing moments from his travels, work commitments and everyday experiences.

Work-wise, the actor recently featured in the series,“Half Love Half Arranged S2” which also starred Karan Wahi and Maanvi Gagroo.

Speaking about his role, Rithvikk Dhanjani had earlier shared,“Stepping into the world of Half Love Half Arranged has been a thrilling ride. Ved is a character who embraces life with a certain lightness and joy, which I think will appeal to viewers. It's been a blast working alongside such talented actors and I feel this season is sure to be a rollercoaster of emotions!”