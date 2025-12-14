ADYBC And Hub71 Sign Agreement To Accelerate Abu Dhabi's Vision As A Global Destination For Youth-Led Startups

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE -December, 2025: The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council (ADYBC), an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, during Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW), strengthening its efforts to enhance opportunities for young entrepreneurs and deepen their integration into the emirate's rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council, and Ahmad Ali Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of Hub71. The signing ceremony was attended by H.E. Noor Al Tamimi, Member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Chairwoman of the Emirates Franchise Association; Ahmed Saeed Bin Hamoodah, Vice Chairman and Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council; and Khalaf Al Otaiba, Board Member of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council.

This partnership reinforces the Council's continued drive to build both international and local linkages that support young founders in establishing and scaling their ventures from Abu Dhabi. It follows a series of initiatives launched this year-most notably the Young Founders Forum, which brings together young entrepreneurs across major global cities to explore opportunities within Abu Dhabi's future-focused sectors. Through these efforts, the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council continues to highlight the emirate's competitive business environment, advanced infrastructure, and comprehensive support ecosystem that enables youth-led enterprises to grow with confidence.

Through the agreement signed at ADFW, ADYBC and Hub71 will work together to connect young innovators with Abu Dhabi's technology community, strengthen pathways into the startup ecosystem, and encourage deeper participation in specialised programmes, mentorship networks and knowledge-sharing platforms. The partnership also aims to broaden access to emerging companies and support young talent in transitioning from early ideas to viable commercial ventures.

Speaking at the signing, Mansoor Abduljabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council said:“This agreement marks another important step in our mission to empower young entrepreneurs and expand the opportunities available to them in Abu Dhabi. Signing it during Abu Dhabi Finance Week reinforces the central role of youth in the emirate's economic transformation. Our collaboration with Hub71 connects young founders to one of the region's most vibrant innovation communities, giving them the networks, guidance and visibility they need to build scalable ventures from Abu Dhabi to international markets. We remain committed to creating platforms that bring global and regional youth talent closer to the opportunities emerging in the capital.”

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, added:“Hub71 is committed to empowering founders to build enduring companies from Abu Dhabi. Our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council provides young entrepreneurs with guided access to mentorship, specialised programmes, and partner networks. Marking this collaboration at Abu Dhabi Finance Week reflects our shared commitment to supporting the next generation of founders as they grow and scale their ventures from Abu Dhabi.”

The cooperation agreement creates a structured framework for the exchange of expertise between the two entities, raises the visibility of youth-led ventures and enables their wider participation in Abu Dhabi's major economic platforms. It also reinforces ADYBC's efforts to position Abu Dhabi as a preferred destination for launching and scaling youth driven businesses, and to consolidate the emirate's status as a global hub for innovation and emerging industries.

The Abu Dhabi Youth Business Council continues to implement initiatives that expand international linkages for young entrepreneurs, including partnerships with leading youth organisations abroad. These efforts, together with its ongoing work in skills development, advisory support and business formation guidance, reflect the Council's commitment to empowering young people to contribute meaningfully to Abu Dhabi's competitive, diversified and innovation-led economy.

About Hub71:

Hub71 is Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem that enables founders to build globally enduring homegrown tech companies in any sector by providing access to global markets, a capital ecosystem, a global network of partners, and a vibrant community filled with highly skilled talent, governed by forward-thinking regulation.

Backed by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, Hub71 is growing its vibrant community of tech startups, investors, government, and corporate partners to ensure the availability of investment, commercial activities, and incentives from the public and private sectors. Through Hub71's entrepreneurial infrastructure, value-add programmes, enabling services and support packages, founders can build and scale widely adopted technologies with purpose and impact. Hub71 is on a mission to introduce new minds and technologies to Abu Dhabi, finding new ways to build globally enduring technology companies and sustain the nation's continuous economic development.