UAE Reaffirms Commitment To Safeguarding Cultural Heritage At ACHA General Assembly In China

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Culture, participated in the Second General Assembly of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA), held in Chongqing, China, from 26 to 29 November 2025. The event convened ministers of culture, senior officials and experts from over 20 countries, paving the way for impactful discussions on heritage preservation.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, led the UAE delegation and delivered an opening address, highlighting the Assembly's role as a strategic platform for strengthening regional and global cooperation in safeguarding shared human heritage.

H.E. Al Nakhi stated:“Cultural preservation is a key national priority for the UAE, where creative and heritage industries drive sustainable development. This commitment extends beyond national borders, as exemplified by our unwavering support for major international initiatives to safeguard human heritage. Foremost among these is the 'Revive the Spirit of Mosul' initiative in Iraq, to which the UAE contributed over USD 50.4 million, while also supporting a range of other global projects designed to foster intercultural dialogue and safeguard shared human history.”

His Excellency further stated:“As a founding member of this Alliance, the UAE closely collaborates with member states to develop joint frameworks in scientific research, restoration, digital documentation and the preservation of both tangible and intangible heritage. Meanwhile, we are also addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, natural disasters and conflicts.”

The Assembly facilitated discussions on joint international projects, introduced new funding mechanisms to support heritage preservation efforts and welcomed interest from additional countries seeking to join the Alliance. Notably, the decision to adopt Chongqing as the permanent headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Scientific and Technical Committee of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA) was finalised, underscoring the global shift towards leveraging advanced technologies and Artificial Intelligence to safeguard cultural assets.

Moreover, participants highlighted the importance of enhancing member states' ability to mitigate risks posed by natural disasters and armed conflicts, while advancing modern legal and technical frameworks to ensure sustainability of global heritage preservation efforts.

The UAE's participation in this Assembly further highlights the nation's contributions to strengthening the Alliance since its establishment. The country has played a pivotal role in shaping its institutional framework and supporting joint initiatives in research, restoration and capacity building, reaffirming its commitment to advancing regional and international efforts to safeguard cultural heritage.