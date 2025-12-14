MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 13, 2025 3:48 am - OMODA - JAECOO AVTODOM presented its flagship new models at the Moscow Auto Show

OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM participated in the largest automotive exhibition the Moscow Auto Show. The event was held at the Patriot Expo Convention and Exhibition Center. The company presented its flagship models the OMODA C7 crossover and the premium JAECOO J8 SUV at the event.

The event took place from November 14th to 16th. It served the central venue for showcasing the latest achievements in the automotive industry. Guests were able to discover new models from leading brands, interact with market experts and witness key trends in motorsports and technology. Over 60 000 car enthusiasts attended the exhibition over the three days.

The Moscow Auto Show's packed program included live discussions with automotive experts and dynamic test drives. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM exhibited flagship OMODA and JAECOO models. Visitors were able to evaluate the OMODA C7's performance in urban conditions and test the JAECOO J8's all-wheel drive on a specially designed off-road track. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM offered additional benefits to guests using limited-edition coupons during the exhibition. This was an exclusive offer for the purchase of vehicles. OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM's participation in the Moscow Auto Show was recognized with a commemorative diploma.

OMODA | JAECOO AVTODOM is the brand's official dealership. A wide range of OMODA and JAECOO vehicles is available to visitors. A team of award-winning professionals provides service. Recreation areas for adults and children are also available there.

"Participating in the Moscow Auto Show was a significant event for us. Guests were able to experience the flagship OMODA C7 and JAECOO J8 models. Visitors had the wonderful opportunity to personally evaluate their technical excellence during test drives and take advantage of special offers on new OMODA and JAECOO vehicles. We thank the organizers and everyone who visited our stand for their interest", - commented Elsa Sapova, Head of New Car Retail Sales at OMODA | JAECOO.