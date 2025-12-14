Cold Conditions Persist As Rain Develops Monday Night

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather continues across most regions on Sunday under partly cloudy skies, while milder conditions prevail in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.A slight chance of brief, light showers remains possible during the evening over parts of the southwestern highlands. Winds will be light and southeasterly.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, Monday will also be relatively cold, with low clouds spreading gradually. By evening, a low-pressure system is expected to affect the country, increasing cloud cover and bringing rain to northern and central regions, as well as parts of the southwest. Rainfall is forecast to extend later into eastern areas. Winds will shift to westerly and remain moderate, becoming active at times.Overnight, conditions will turn colder and wetter, with intermittent rain expected across most regions. Some showers may briefly intensify in parts of the central and southwestern areas and could be accompanied by thunder. Westerly winds will stay moderate, occasionally strengthening.A slight drop in temperatures is expected on Tuesday, with cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions continuing at intervals in most areas. Rainfall may become heavy at times for short periods. Winds will be westerly to northwesterly and moderate, becoming active occasionally.Another small decrease in temperatures is forecast for Wednesday. Cold and partly cloudy to cloudy conditions will dominate, with scattered showers expected at intervals, particularly in southern and eastern regions, and isolated thunder possible. Rain chances are expected to weaken gradually by evening. Winds will shift between northeasterly and northwesterly and remain moderate.Sunday's temperatures range between 15 C and 9 C in East Amman and 13 C and 7 C in West Amman. The northern highlands are forecast at 11 C–5 C, while the Sharah highlands are expected to record 10 C–4 C.Desert regions will see 16 C–7 C and the plains 15 C–9 C. In the Jordan Valley, temperatures will reach 22 C–13 C in the north and 24 C–15 C in the south, while both the Dead Sea and Aqaba are expected at 23 C–14 C.