Google Yourself! Check Immigration Lawyer's Advise For H-1B, Other US Visa Applicants

MENAFN - Live Mint) As the United States tightens its visa norms – now vetting the social media of all applicants – a Times of India report citing immigration lawyer Brad Bernstein said that an instant US visa approval is now very unlikely.

The social media vetting by the State Department, he said, is primarily for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants, but also extends to students and other non-immigrant visas.

Bernstein explained that immigration officials will now comb through all social media profiles of a candidate to look for contradictions. He said that if an applicant's social media profile is locked, then there is a chance that their visa request will be instantly cancelled.

According to a TOI report, citing the lawyer, immigration officials have been instructed to review every social media account of the visa applicant, including but not limited to Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Snapchat.

Bernstein said the officials may even check any resume posted on the Internet, any blog in the applicant's name, or a YouTube comment – practically anything that comes up on the Internet related to the name.

Here's what US visa applicants must do, according to the immigration lawyer:

Brad Bernstein suggested that every applicant must“Google” themselves to have a better understanding of what pops up when their name is searched.

The immigration lawyer also advised that applicants fix any contradictions in their online profiles before the visa interview, after they make them public.

“They're looking for inconsistencies, signs of immigrant intent that you may want to stay in the US looking for a Green Card,” he said -“hostile statements about the United States, support for extremist groups, questionable work history, or signs that posts were deleted after filing.”

Bernstein shared an example to explain this, and said,“If your visa form says you are a full-time engineering student, but your LinkedIn shows freelance work or you are driving an Uber, now you have a credibility issue.”

“You made a post somewhere or a comment: 'I can't wait to live in America forever', now you have an immigrant intent,” he added.

However, the immigration lawyer said that the applicants should not delete anything after filing for the US visa,“as it would make things worse”.

US to begin social media vetting from December 15

Starting December 15, consular offices have been asked to check the social media accounts of US visa applicants.

As an immediate impact, US visa appointments of the second half of December have been pushed to after March next year. This has left many H-1B candidates stuck in India for an indefinite period.