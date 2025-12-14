Rana Daggubati NET WORTH: Know About His Investments, Income And Upcoming Projects

Telugu star Rana Daggubati is well known for being one of the few actors to have earned pan-India recognition by playing a diverse range of roles on screen.

Rana Daggubati is most known for his Telugu film roles, but he has also featured in Tamil and Hindi films. He is well known as one of the few actors to have earned pan-India recognition for playing a diverse range of roles on screen.

He made his acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Leader, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut - South.

A year later, Rana starred in his debut Hindi film, Dum Maaro Dum, alongside Bipasha Basu. The actor is well known for his performance as Bhallaladeva in Baahubali and has appeared in other films over the years.

Rana, an Indian actor, producer, and photographer, is worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He is best known for his work in Telugu and Hindi films.

According to Mint, Ramanaidu Studios helped build the family's Rs 3,000 crore enterprise, which is currently helmed by superstar Venkatesh. Suresh Babu increased it much further.

Rana is associated with his family's production studio, but he also owns his own production company, Spirit Media. It specialises in VFX and animation work and was formed before his acting debut. Spirit Media received the National Feature Award for their animated feature Bommalata (2004).

He also owns a talent management organisation, which he cofounded with Kwan Entertainment. He co-owns Hyderabad FC, an Indian Super League football team. Furthermore, he co-founded Ikonz, a Web3 company.

He created SouthBay, his own YouTube channel that streams various digital material, before branching out into men's grooming with DCRAF as part of Roposo's Glance initiative.

Selvamani Selvaraj co-wrote and directed Kaantha, a historical mystery-thriller film. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Samuthirakani, Bhagyashri Borse, and Rana Daggubati. Rana Daggubati and Dulquer Salmaan co-produced the film using their own Spirit Media and Wayfarer Films labels.

Set in 1950s Madras, the film follows renowned director Ayya and his problematic relationship with T. K. Mahadevan, a cinema star he helped popularise.

Sudha Kongara will direct Parasakthi, a Tamil-language political historical drama produced by Aakash Bhaskaran of Dawn Pictures. Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela play significant parts in the film, which also stars Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati.

The narrative is based on actual events and focuses on the anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu around 1965.