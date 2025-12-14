Israel Kills Senior Hamas Commander Raed Saad, Key October 7 Planner

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israel Security Agency (ISA) on Saturday said that they killed a senior Hamas commander who played a key role in planning the October 7 attack on Israel.

In a statement issued on December 13, IDF said that it had eliminated Raed Saad, described as the "Head of the Weapons Production Headquarters of Hamas' military wing" and "one of the architects of the brutal October 7 massacre." The Israeli military also released a video of what it described as the assassination operation.

Saad's Role in Hamas's Weapons Production

According to the IDF, Saad was responsible for producing all types of weapons for Hamas' military wing ahead of the October 7 attack. "He was responsible for the production of all weapons for Hamas' military wing prior to the October 7 massacre," the IDF said. The statement added that during the ongoing war, Saad was also in charge of rebuilding Hamas' weapons manufacturing capabilities.

Strike Follows Ceasefire Violations

The IDF said the strike came amid what it described as repeated attempts by Hamas to carry out attacks against Israeli troops in recent weeks. "In recent weeks, repeated attempts were identified by the Hamas terrorist organisation to carry out terrorist activity, including the use of explosive devices against IDF troops, which constitute a blatant violation of the agreement," the IDF said. It added that Hamas was also attempting to rebuild its military strength during the ceasefire period.

According to the IDF, "Raed Saad led Hamas' force build-up, and his elimination significantly degrades Hamas' ability to reestablish its capabilities."

Profile of a Senior Hamas Commander

The Israeli military described Saad as one of the last remaining senior and experienced Hamas commanders in the Gaza Strip. "He held a series of senior positions and was a close associate of Marwan Issa, the deputy head of Hamas' military wing," as per the statement.

According to the IDF, Saad had earlier established and commanded the Gaza City Brigade and was also involved in setting up Hamas' naval force in the Gaza Strip.

Architect of 'Jericho Wall' Plan

After serving as a brigade commander, Sa'ad was appointed Head of Hamas' Operations Headquarters. "In this role, he established the Nukhba Battalions and participated in shaping the 'Jericho Wall' plan, which formed the basis for Hamas' plans for the October 7 massacre," the IDF claimed.

He was later appointed Head of the Weapons Production Headquarters, where he oversaw the manufacture of weapons used by Hamas fighters.

The IDF further claimed that explosive devices produced under Sa'ad's command led to the deaths of many Israeli soldiers during the fighting in Gaza. "Sa'ad is responsible for the deaths of many soldiers who were killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of explosive devices manufactured by the Weapons Production Headquarters during the war," the statement said.

The Israeli military also accused Saad of continuing weapons production even during the ceasefire. "He was directly responsible for violations of the ceasefire agreement and continued production of weapons in the Gaza Strip during the ceasefire," the IDF said.

Israeli Leadership Confirms Strike

In a joint statement on Saturday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz said Saad was killed "in response to the activation of a Hamas explosive device that wounded our forces today in the Yellow Zone of the Gaza Strip." They added that the Hamas commander "had been engaged in restoring the terror organisation and in planning and carrying out attacks against Israel, as well as rebuilding an attack force, in blatant violation of the ceasefire rules and Hamas's commitments to respect President Donald Trump's plan."

The ceasefire came into effect on October 10 this year.

Palestinian Media Reports on Strike

According to Palestinian media reports, the strike targeted a vehicle travelling along the coastal Rashid Road on the Hamas-controlled side of the Gaza ceasefire line. The reports said four people were killed and more than 20 others were injured. Saad was reportedly killed along with three of his bodyguards.

Ongoing Operations and Ceasefire Tensions

Concluding its statement, the IDF said it would continue its operations. "The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the Hamas terrorist organisation," it said.

Since the ceasefire came into force in October, Hamas has returned 27 of the 28 bodies it was holding in Gaza, saying it needed time to search the rubble for the remains. Israel has accused the group of deliberately delaying the process, as per the Times of Israel. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)