Kashi Vishwanath To Konark Sun: Here Are Top 10 Ancient Temples Of India

Ancient Temples: India is the homeland of temples; you can find them in every nook and corner. But did you know that even today, you can see thousands-of-years-old temples in India that still amaze the modern world?

India is known for its religious beliefs. Here, 10 ancient temples that have stood for over a thousand years are living symbols of devotion, artistry, and engineering that still astonish.

The Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, a world-famous holy land on the banks of the Ganga River and home to a Jyotirlinga, has a history of 245 years.

The famous Konark Sun Temple in Odisha is 775 years old. Here, you can see a chariot with seven horses and wheels representing the 24 hours of the day.

The historic Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, has a history of a whopping 875 years. This temple is popular for its Rath Yatra and its surprising truths.

The Dilwara Jain Temple, built about 994 years ago, is constructed from marble. This temple is located in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

The Kailasa Temple in the Ellora Caves of Maharashtra is a monolithic temple built 1265 years ago.

The Virupaksha Temple in Hampi has a history of a whopping 1285 years. This temple has been worshipped for about 13 centuries.

The Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai is an extremely ancient temple. This temple, embodying the power of the goddess, was built 1475 years ago.

This is also a temple located in Mahabalipuram. This temple has a history of about 1325 years. It is a temple located on the seashore.

The Brihadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, was built 1015 years ago. The shadow of its gopuram never falls on the ground, an architectural marvel.

The Lingaraja Temple in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, has a history of 1000 years. It is a temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.