Mohamed Bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Irish Minister Of State At The Department Of Finance Discuss Ways To Enhance Bilateral Financial Cooperation
The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest for the two friendly countries, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in areas related to the financial sector. Welcoming Troy to the UAE, Al Hussaini lauded the growing relations between the UAE and Ireland. During the meeting, the two sides discussed the importance of developing cooperation and exchanging expertise to enhance the efficiency of financial systems and support sustainable development plans in both countries. Al Hussaini emphasised that the UAE is keen to expand financial cooperation with Ireland, stating,“We look forward to building institutional relationships that enhance the exchange of expertise and develop shared opportunities, serving the interests of both countries and supporting their future economic agendas.” Concluding the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of continued coordination and communication to strengthen bilateral relations and solidify cooperation between the two countries in the financial sector.
Al Hussaini: We look forward to establishing institutional relations with Ireland, exchanging expertise and developing shared opportunities
