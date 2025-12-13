UAE: What If You Won Dh25 Million? These Residents Dream To Help Those 'Suffering Silently'

Raffles are often linked to luxury, like fast cars, grand prizes, and big celebrations in the UAE. But behind the tickets and hopes, many participants carry dreams that are quieter, simpler, and personal.

Khaleej Times spoke to many raffle participants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi to understand what they imagine doing if they ever win big, about Dh25 million. Their answers were not about mansions or showing off wealth. Instead, they spoke about relief, family, generosity, and peace.

For Shaver Ali, a sales executive in Dubai who has been buying raffle tickets for the last six years, winning big would mean helping people he doesn't even know.

“I want to quietly pay off random people's debts,” he said.“Clinic bills, school fees, grocery tabs. I don't want my name anywhere.”

Ali believes that money can bring relief to others just as much as joy to himself.“There are many people suffering silently. If I can remove that pressure for someone, that is enough,” he said.

Similarly, Abhilash Kumar, working as an accountant at Gold Souk and hailing from Chengannur in Kerala, has dreams of slowing down, not speeding up.

“If I win, I want to live in Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab for one month,” he said.“Not for photos or showing people. Just to experience it once.”

After that, Abhilash wants something even simpler, spending time with his friends.“I want to take my friends and family on a yacht. Sit together. Talk. Laugh. That's it,” he said.

For some, the biggest dream is not moving forward, but going back.

Muhammed Salem, a cafeteria assistant, said that if he ever wins big, he would book a one-way ticket to his childhood village.

“No luxury. Just luggage.“I want to say, I am back, and I am not leaving.”

Along with returning home, Salem wants to sponsor visas for relatives he hasn't spoken to in years.“Life separates people. Money can bring them back together,” he said.

Not all dreams involve movement or travel. Some come from living with control.

Sameem D, who works at a building material firm, has a very unusual fantasy.“I want to buy a luxury car and never drive it,” he said.

The car would stay parked at home, while he continues using his old Corolla for daily travel.“It's not about driving it. It's about knowing I can,” he said.

Asim Khan, a driver from Pakistan who has lived in the UAE for 10 years and has been buying raffle tickets for six years, said he would like to fund someone else's dream instead of his own.

“I already got lucky,” he said, imagining a future win.“Why not help another person start a business or study?”

Asim said he would also continue buying raffle tickets even after winning.“Not because I need money. The habit feels lucky. It reminds me of hope,” he said.

For some participants, the biggest dream is rest. Rajesh Kannan, a businessman who deals in mattresses and beds, said his fantasy is to do nothing for a whole year.

“No travel. No business plans. No hustle,” he said.“Just waking up, eating, sleeping and thinking.”

After years of running a business, Rajesh believes silence and time are more valuable than luxury.“Peace is expensive,” he said.

For Anex Mathew, an accounts professional from Kottayam, wealth means balance. His dreams come in pairs. He imagines owning a sports car in Dubai, but also escaping to a quiet place like Khorfakkan when life becomes overwhelming.

“I want to invest properly. Stocks, and later a bullion shop. Gold is simple. There are no making charges and no VAT,” he said.

A few said that they have simple dreams of creating memories with family, by staying on road for months. Purushottaman, 53, said that if he wins big, he wants to drive across India with his family.“I don't want to fly,” he said.“I want to drive slowly and create memories.”

With his wife and two daughters, one studying medicine and the other aviation, Purushottaman said that the time together has become more valuable than expensive purchases.

“When you work for years, you realise memories are what stay,” he said.

Across all these conversations, one theme remained clear. For many raffle participants, money is not seen as a way to change who they are. Instead, it is a way to lift burdens, for themselves and for others.

Their dreams are not loud. They are not flashy. They are patient, hopeful and deeply human.