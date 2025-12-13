QND An 'Occasion To Celebrate Nation's Identity'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) France's ambassador to Qatar Arnaud Pescheux has stressed that Qatar National Day (QND) is a meaningful occasion to celebrate the nation's identity and the spirit of unity that brings its people together.

In his statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the envoy pointed out that Qatar has become a key player for dialogue and mediation, noting that Doha is now a world capital of international diplomacy due its active foreign policy and peace initiatives.

Pescheux also noted that Qatar has spared no effort in many different crises such as Ukraine, Afghanistan or Sudan and foremost Gaza.

France and Qatar are both strongly committed to peace, he added, describing both countries as balancing powers that are committed to respecting international law and upholding the international order in every crisis.

He also noted that Qatar is witnessing a wide-ranging renaissance across various sectors.

"I am impressed by its ability to translate ambition into concrete progress, guided by the long-term strategy of the Qatar National Vision 2030," the envoy stated.

On the trajectory of the bilateral relations, he said that ties between France and Qatar are historically-rooted in all areas, including diplomacy, economy, defense and security, culture, and sport.

The strategic partnership between the two countries has grown considerably in recent years, Pescheux added, especially after His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani's visit in February 2024.

"Qatar is home for more than 6000 French citizens and I know they share a deep sense of belonging," he said, emphasising that relations between the two peoples are based on mutual respect and joint co-operation.

"Three words could encapsulate the French-Qatari ties: strategic partnership, trust, and friendship,” the envoy said.“You can count on me to strengthen our ties even further in the near future."

