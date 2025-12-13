Income View Property In Volcancito For Sale - 4 Apartments In Quiet Cul De Sac

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) This three-story property is located in the Volcancito area of Boquete on a 1,001.71 m2 lot (about.25 acre), with approximately 5,939 sq. ft. of construction. Just 2.2 km from the main highway, a 6-minute drive to downtown Boquete via paved roads. This location combines the peacefulness of the highlands with convenient access to town. Volcancito is known for its cool climate and coffee-producing surroundings. Restaurant/Hotel possibilities.

Property description



A 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom apartment with 2 office areas on the main level

Two 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartments with independent entrances on the lower level A separate 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom casita with office nook on the upper level

In total, the property includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms, offering flexible living or rental arrangements. Every apartment has an incredible view of the valley, the city of Boquete, and the mountains.

Features & Infrastructure

This unique and beautiful home renovated to North American standards has several features such as large windows to enjoy the view. A battery backup system provides basic electricity to 3 apartments during power outages (casita is excluded). A hot water tank services the main and lower apartments, while the casita uses an on demand. There are 2 water reserve tanks on the property and every unit has filtered drinking water. Enjoy the view from all levels of the house with two balconies and a terrace, while the landscaped garden attracts birds, butterflies and the occasional furry critter from the adjacent jungle.

Four parking spots are available in front of the house, and the property is fully fenced and gated. A laundry area is available for all renters to use with two washing machines and two dryers. Furnishings and appliances are included in the sale, with the exclusion of personal items, artwork and some electronics in the main apartment. An inventory is available to view. The house has 3 large internal storage rooms and 2 external bodegas for equipment, tools and gas tanks.

The property's walk-down layout includes flat terraces and borders the jungle, creating a usable and serene environment. The garden features fruit trees such as sour mandarin, banana, moringa, passion fruit, immature avocado, immature naval orange, herbs, and flowers. This is a turnkey opportunity for generating income with 4 independent units. The tranquil location, stunning mountain and city views is ideal for short or long-term rental operations.

This property was originally built as a restaurant with hotel accommodations. It could be turned into that once again. Pricing and a drone video on YouTube is at the bottom of this presentation after the last picture. If you would wish to look at this amazing view property, email this newspaper with a subject line of 'Volcancito' to...

$689,000