The Main Suspect In The Double Homicide In Caimitillo Where A Police Officer Died Has Been Apprehended -
The Director General of the National Police, Jaime Fernández, confirmed the arrest and highlighted the deployment of institutional resources to find the suspect. “Today we have apprehended the main suspect in the death of one of our police officers yesterday in the Panama North area. The entire police force deployed all necessary resources, including technology and the full effort of all units, to make this arrest,” he stated. Fernández added that the investigation continues to locate other possible individuals involved.“We will continue to pursue all those responsible for this situation and bring them to justice and into the custody of the Public Prosecutor's Office,” he stated.
The case has generated reactions at the executive level. President José Raúl Mulino again questioned judicial decisions regarding crime, stating that the efforts of security forces lose effectiveness if the judiciary does not act in a coordinated manner. The president's statements came after police Lieutenant José Isaza Melo was killed in Caimitillo during an armed attack that, according to authorities, was initially directed against a man serving a community service sentence ordered by a judge.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment