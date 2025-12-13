Wathnan Racing's Arman Claims Late Sheikh Jassim Bin Mohammed Bin Thani Trophy

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Wathnan Racing's Arman wrapped up an exciting evening at Al Rayyan Racecourse Saturday, clinching the mile contest for three-year-old+ Local Purebred Arabians by a short head to claim the Late Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Trophy.

Trained by Alban de Mieulle and ridden by James Doyle, the victory highlighted the horse's determination in a tightly contested feature race. Minister of Sports and Youth HE Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed al-Thani in the presence of Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club (QREC) Vice Chairman Rashid bin Nasser Sraiya al-Kaabi, presented the trophy to Ali bin Yousef al-Kubaisi, who received it on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

Earlier, in the Grade 2 Qatar National Day Trophy RB Mary Lylah produced a devastating turn of foot in the home straight. The five-year-old mare surged clear under Doyle to win by six lengths in the four-year-old+ Purebred Arabians contest. HE Sheikh Hamad presented the trophy to al-Kubaisi, representing Wathnan Racing. The victory marked a commanding performance for trainer Alban de Mieulle and secured a consecutive retention of the title, following last year's success with Jabalah.

During the nine-race meet, Simca Mille made a stylish return to Qatar by winning the QA Gr3 Al Safliya Cup, a 2350m contest for four-year-old+ Thoroughbreds. Drawn barrier 1, the six-year-old chestnut displayed composure and strength to win by 11⁄2 lengths under Doyle, capping a quick-fire double for the connections.

Doha Bu Thaila claimed the Local Thoroughbred Open Race for three-year-old+ over 2000m, holding off rivals with a decisive 11⁄2-length victory under Soufiane Saadi.

Abdulrahman bin Mansour al-Mansour, QREC Board Member, presented the Al Halul Island Cup to Ali bin Yousef al-Kubaisi on behalf of Wathnan Racing.

The four-year-old bay filly preserved the winning combination that had triumphed in the same race last year with Equinoxe.

Thor's Hammer returned to winning form in the Al Busayyir Cup, a 1600m Thoroughbred Conditions contest for three-year-old+. Drawn widest, the four-year-old bay gelding tracked the leaders before producing a late surge to win by a short head, with jockey Alberto Sann completing a double for the evening. Ahmed Amanalla Al-Sheebani, QREC Deputy CEO, presented the trophy to Ali bin Hamad al-Attiyah on behalf of Al Rufaa Racing.

In the Falcon Cup, veteran Taxiwala retained his title in the 3YO+ Thoroughbred Conditions sprint over 1200m. The eight-year-old kicked clear in the final 200m under Lukas Delozier to win by 11⁄2 lengths, taking his season tally to two victories from three starts and his career total to 21 wins. Sheikh Mohammed bin Faleh al-Thani presented the trophy to Eng. Osama Omer al-Dafea, owner and trainer of Taxiwala.

Other results from the day included Taftan winning the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (1600m) by 41⁄4 lengths with Pierre Charles Boudot aboard; Labwa De Carrere (FR) taking the Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95, 1600m) by a head under Fayos Martin Borja; and Taymoor Al Shahania claiming the Purebred Arabian Conditions (1200m) by a neck with Alberto Sanna in the saddle.

Al Rayyan Racecourse Wathnan Racing QREC