Moci Issues New Food Shelf-Life Regulation

His Excellency Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal al-Thani has issued Ministerial Decision No. (102) of 2025, adopting the Qatari Technical Regulation on Shelf Life of Food Products, No. QS 10050:2025.

The new regulation replaces Technical Regulation QS GSO 150-1:2013/Amd1/Amd2:2023, which was adopted under Ministerial Decision No. (17) of 2024, as well as Standard QS GSO 150-2:2013/Amd1:2024, adopted under Ministerial Decision No. (17) of 2025.

The new regulation aims to ensure the safety and quality of food products circulating in the local market by adopting shelf-life periods based on scientific principles and modern international standards. This will help enhance consumer confidence and reduce food waste through the adoption of more flexible shelf-life periods grounded in reliable studies, thereby strengthening the flexibility of the local market by allowing the entry of a wider and more diverse range of products.

The regulation is significant in that it serves as a national reference fully aligned-100 percent-with international standards, and contributes to protecting national dairy products in implementation of the directives of the Council of Ministers. It also addresses challenges previously associated with the application of shelf-life requirements to foods prepared in restaurants and hotels, which arose from conflicting regulations and procedures.

In addition, the new regulation supports national industry by encouraging innovation and enhancing the competitiveness of products in local and global markets. It also facilitates import and export operations by reducing unjustified restrictions related to shelf-life requirements, thereby contributing to greater diversity of food products in the local market.

The regulation specifies shelf-life periods for a number of sensitive food products, including chilled meat and meat products, fresh fish and seafood, infant foods, eggs, fresh and pasteurized juices, and ready-to-eat foods. It also defines the appropriate storage temperatures for each category.

MoCI affirmed that the decision-developed in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Municipality through the Qatar General Organization for Standards and Metrology-represents a qualitative shift in the country's food safety system. It works to unify the standards applied nationwide, ensuring that all food producers and suppliers comply with clear mechanisms for indicating production and expiry dates on packaging, as well as storage and display requirements, while also reducing waste and losses resulting from product disposal.

The ministry called on all entities operating in the food sector to fully comply with the provisions of the decision, noting that inspection teams from the competent authorities will begin conducting monitoring campaigns to ensure its implementation and to take the necessary measures against violators in accordance with applicable legislation.

The decision will enter into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

