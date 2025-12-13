Team Lusail Clinches Prestigious Cup At Polo Almarsa Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Polo AlMarsa Qatar 2025 concluded in spectacular fashion, marking a memorable finale to a landmark second day that drew more than 3,000 spectators at the Old Doha Port. The awards ceremony which followed also delivered a major announcement for the sport's growing community in Qatar: Polo AlMarsa will officially return for its second edition in 2026.

Hosted by Qatar Polo Club, supported by The Social & Sport Contribution Fund DAAM, and presented by Qatar Calendar, Polo AlMarsa Qatar brought together sport, heritage, lifestyle and culture in a unique waterfront setting that reflects both the elegance of polo and the modern vibrancy of Doha. Driven by the Qatar Argentina and Chile 2025 Year of Culture partnership, the event delivered a seamless blend of global equestrian excellence and cultural authenticity.

Her Excellency Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani presented the Championship Cup to the victorious Team Lusail, which featured Bader al-Marri, Beltran Laulhe, and Gaston Laulhe, who secured a 6-3 win.

His Excellency Saad Ali al‐Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Chair of the Board of Directors of Visit Qatar awarded the runners‐up trophy to Team Doha, which was represented by Abdulaziz al‐Qahtani, Beltran Di Paola, and Marcos Di Paola.

Before presenting the Championship Cup, HE Sheikha Al Mayassa took to the stage to honour the juniors, beginning with the Mini Mallet Cup awards. Team Doha Juniors, which had Patrick Clarkin, Elizabeth Clarkin and Milo Mac Donough in their line-up claimed the Mini Mallet Cup with a hard‐fought 1-0 victory over Team Lusail Juniors, which featured Rafa Mac Donough, Vicente Di Paola and Adino Donosa.

The day also celebrated outstanding equine performances. The Best Playing Pony from Saturday's Years of Culture Championship Cup 2025 was Attraccion Fatal, ridden by Pablo MacDonough of Team Buenos Aires. For the Polo Al Marsa Championship Cup, the Best Playing Pony honour went to Tumba, played by Beltran Laulhe.

After the success of the event, Ashraf Abuissa said:“The energy across Old Doha Port reflects everything we envisioned when we were planning for Polo AlMarsa. What began as an idea has now become a world-class platform that celebrates Qatar's culture, creativity, and sporting excellence. The event will return every year, and we hope it will continue to grow bigger and better, helping to develop the sport of polo and encourage the next generation of players.”

Commenting on the spirit of cross-cultural collaboration that brought teams from three countries together, HE Mohammed al-Kuwari, Years of Culture Advisor on Latin America, said:“As we celebrate our 2025 partnerships with Argentina and Chile, this polo showcase holds special meaning. Polo's roots in Argentina and Chile and Qatar's equestrian heritage reflect shared traditions of horsemanship and craftsmanship. Sport has always been a powerful connector within Years of Culture. It brings people together naturally, creating instant common ground, honouring heritage, and sparking new friendships beyond borders.”

