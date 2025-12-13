Indian Navy Chief Holds Strategic Talks With Brazilian Naval Officials, Reviews Maritime Ties

MENAFN - IANS) Brasilia, Dec 14 (IANS) Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi met with Brazil's Navy's Commander of Naval Operations Adm Claudio Henrique Mello de Almeida and discussed the strategic environment in the Atlantic Ocean and warfare in the maritime domain, the Indian Navy said on Sunday.

The meeting was held on December 12 at the South American nation's multipurpose amphibious helicopter carrier, NAM Atlantico (A140), before the Indian Navy Chief concluded the official visit.

During this, Admiral Tripathi was also given a guided tour of the carrier by the Commanding Officer of NAM Atlantico (A140).

Admiral Tripathi and Adm Claudio Henrique Mello de Almeida discussed the strategic security environment in the Atlantic Ocean & the future of warfare in the maritime domain.

"Deliberations also covered technologies employed by non-state actors in non-traditional & transnational crime, the operational capabilities & amphibious roles of the Brazilian Navy Fleet, and avenues to further enhance interoperability between the Indian Navy & Marinha Do Brasil," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

The Indian Navy Chief also attended the Passing Out Parade of 140 midshipmen of the Dom Pedro I Class, at the Brazilian Navy's Naval Academy at Rio De Janeiro.

Both engagements underscored the mutual commitment to deeper maritime cooperation between India & Brazil, advancing shared security goals, training engagements, and defence.

During his visit to the South American nation, Admiral Tripathi also visited the Itaguai Naval Complex, including a major naval shipyard and a leading metal-structures manufacturing unit of Brazil, reaffirming India's commitment to strengthening maritime industrial engagement with key global partners, according to the Indian Navy.

"At the premier shipbuilding and maintenance complex, the Navy Chief was given an overview of the capabilities supporting the construction, life-cycle sustainment and technological upgrades for frontline naval platforms," the statement read.

"The engagements reinforced the strategic convergence between India & Brazil in shipbuilding, self-reliance, secure supply chains, maritime capability development, and cooperative frameworks shaping a stable, rules-based maritime order," it added.