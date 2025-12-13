Kamyshin To Step Down From Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's state rail operator announced this on Facebook.

According to the statement, supervisory board member Kamyshin decided to step down early and will conclude his term on December 29, 2025.

As an adviser to the Ukrainian president on strategic issues, Kamyshin coordinates a number of key defense projects and is launching new ones, which currently requires his full concentration. As a result, he is stepping back from representing the state's interests on Ukrzaliznytsia's supervisory board, a role that also demands constant attention and involvement, the company said.

Ukrzaliznytsia added that it will inform the public about further steps, noting that filling the position of the state representative on the supervisory board will be carried out in strict accordance with applicable rules and procedures.

Amid an investigation into Energoatom, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced a "comprehensive solution" regarding all state-owned companies. The government ordered inspections of all major state enterprises, including in the energy sector and the defense industry. The supervisory boards of Naftogaz, Ukroboronprom, Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukrhydroenergo, and state-owned banks are to analyze the activities of the companies' executive bodies within their respective mandates.

