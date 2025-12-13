How Ripple Won Wall Street Over For Its Bold Post-SEC Future

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Ripple Advances with $40 Billion Valuation and Strategic Expansion

After a lengthy legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, Ripple has emerged resilient, setting its sights on expanding the use of blockchain technology within financial markets. The firm is now focusing on integrating custody, treasury, and prime-brokerage services, all underpinned by stablecoins, demonstrating a strategic push into traditional finance sectors despite its past challenges.

Notably, Ripple has secured a $40 billion valuation following a significant fundraising round, reflecting continued confidence from major Wall Street investors. This valuation underscores Ripple's potential to influence cross-border payments and financial infrastructure, even as it navigates regulatory terrain.

In November, Ripple raised $500 million at this valuation, attracting capital from prominent firms like Citadel Securities affiliates, Fortress Investment Group, Brevan Howard-linked funds, Pantera Capital, and Galaxy Digital. According to Bloomberg, Ripple offered investors substantial downside protections, including a guaranteed 10% annualized return if they sold their shares back after three or four years, with Ripple retaining the option to repurchase at a 25% annualized return. This structure helped facilitate the deal, providing investors with security amid evolving market conditions.

Beyond fundraising, Ripple is expanding its product offerings, notably advancing into the stablecoin ecosystem. Its stablecoin, RLUSD, has surpassed a market cap of $1 billion, highlighting growing confidence in its digital assets and infrastructure.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin has grown to a market cap of over $1 billion. Source: CoinMarketCap

In parallel, Ripple has pursued acquisitions to bolster its capabilities in brokerage and treasury management, aligning with its broader mission to overhaul traditional financial infrastructure through blockchain innovation. Industry insiders note that some investors remain bullish, betting on XRP 's future performance as Ripple solidifies its position in these markets.

Other Industry Highlights

Meanwhile, other players are shaking up the financial landscape. WisdomTree launched a new options-income strategy via a tokenized fund, offering exposure to the Volos US Large Cap Target 2.5% PutWrite Index, which employs a put-writing approach tied to the S&P 500 ETF. This marks a notable step in blending traditional finance strategies with blockchain technology.

Additionally, Bitwise Asset Management's crypto index fund has moved to the NYSE Arca, increasing accessibility and institutional appeal. The fund provides diversified exposure to the largest cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ether, and XRP, catering to cautious investors seeking broad crypto exposure on regulated platforms.

Finally, Twenty One Capital, a Bitcoin treasury company, debuted on the New York Stock Exchange. Holding over 43,000 BTC -valued at nearly $4 billion-it signifies growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset, a trend reinforced by backing from notable firms like Cantor Fitzgerald and SoftBank.

Overall, these developments underscore a moment of maturation and institutional acceptance in the crypto space, with Ripple leading the charge in infrastructure expansion and traditional market integration.

