Jordan Condemns Terror Attack In Syria Near Palmyra

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 13 (Petra) - The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting Syrian security forces and U.S. personnel near the city of Palmyra in the sisterly Syrian Arab Republic, which resulted in several casualties and injuries.Ministry Spokesperson Fouad Al-Majali affirmed Jordan's full solidarity with both Syria and the United States, rejecting all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security and stability.Al-Majali reiterated Jordan's support for Syria in its reconstruction efforts on foundations that ensure the country's territorial integrity, sovereignty, security, and stability, while combating terrorism and safeguarding the rights of all Syrians.He extended sincere condolences to the governments and peoples of Syria and the United States, as well as to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.