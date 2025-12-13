403
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Kuwait witnessed a diplomatic outreach enabling it to expand regionally and globally by broadening strategic partnerships via a series of deals and MoUs covering diplomatic, economic, military, security, health, scientific research sectors and artificial intelligence sectors.
KUWAIT -- Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al-Sabah visited the general directorate of land border security during which he was briefed on measures to safeguarding borders.
KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Interior declared that its personnel burst into a farm in Al-Abdali used for storing and smuggling diesel out of the country.
GAZA -- Palestinian health officials in Gaza announced the demise of seven Palestinians in Israeli occupation airstrikes and gunfire targeting Palestinians in various areas of the northern and eastern parts of the Strip.
ANKARA -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the scheduled peace council in Gaza must address security problem caused by the Israeli occupation forces. (end) mb
