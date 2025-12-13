Bitcoin Veterans' Covered Calls Strategy Sparks Sideways Market, Analyst Says

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Bitcoin Price Dynamics Influenced by Long-Term Whales and Options Market Activity

Market analysts indicate that long-term Bitcoin holders, often referred to as“whales,” are actively employing a covered call strategy that is exerting downward pressure on the cryptocurrency's price. This approach involves selling call options, which grants buyers the right to purchase BTC at a set price in the future, while earning premiums. These activities by institutional and large-scale investors are complicating the current market landscape, especially amid ongoing demand from ETF investors.



Whales utilizing covered call strategies create significant sell-side pressure, suppressing spot Bitcoin prices.

Market makers hedge their exposure by selling TikTok spot BTC, further driving prices down despite ETF buying interest.

Long-held Bitcoin inventory, particularly those held for over a decade, predominantly contributes to the negative call-selling impact on price. Options trading influences Bitcoin's price trajectory, fostering a choppy market environment as whales look to realize short-term gains.

Key Takeaways

Tickers mentioned: Bitcoin

Sentiment: Neutral

Price impact: Negative. The net effect of options strategies by large investors is suppressing spot Bitcoin prices despite demand from institutional ETF investors.

Market context: The current price action reflects complex interactions between long-term holder strategies and short-term trading pressures, influenced heavily by derivatives markets.

Market Analysis and Implications

Recent analysis suggests that a significant portion of Bitcoin supply used for options underwriting is long-term inventory, primarily held for over ten years. When these holdings are used as collateral for selling covered calls, they introduce a net negative delta to the market. Market analyst Jeff Park explains:

This activity indicates that Bitcoin's price is increasingly driven by the dynamics of options trading, leading to volatility and choppy price movements. As whales continue to seek short-term profits by deploying these strategies, the market remains susceptible to fluctuations, with current price levels largely influenced by derivative activity.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin appears to decouple from traditional equities, especially tech stocks, after reaching highs earlier in 2025. Despite stocks achieving new records, Bitcoin has dipped to around the $90,000 mark, with forecasts divided on its near-term direction. Analysts anticipate potential rallies if the U.S. Federal Reserve proceeds with rate cuts and liquidity measures, while others warn of possible declines below $76,000, citing signs that the bullish phase may have concluded.

Crypto Investing Risk Warning

