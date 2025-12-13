When Taylor Swift Freaked Out Over A Banana After Her Surgery

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Pop icon Taylor Swift was in an emotional turmoil after her Lasik surgery. On Saturday, (Pacific Standard Time), the makers of the chat show 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' took to their social media, and shared a throwback video wishing the pop icon on her birthday.

The video shows a grumpy Taylor Swift after her surgery when her mother, Andrea Swift secretly filmed her reactions, and her freaking out over a banana.

The video presents the show host telling the singer-songwriter,“Your mom may or may not have videotaped you after surgery. And she gave us the video”.

A perplexed Swift said,“For the television?”.

Jimmy Fallon then said,“This is a world premiere, you gotta check this out. This is Taylor Swift post-surgery. You're like freaking out over a banana. Anyway, here's Taylor at home after her LASIK surgery, videotaped by her mom. Take a look at this, it's real”.

In the video, Swift's mother can be heard saying,“So, she found a snack. It wasn't the one I wanted. Stop, you can't cry. That's not supposed to be what you're doing. I tried to get this one. Let me get the other one for you first”.

The singer-songwriter then said,“Okay, but what do we do with this now? I'll eat it, I'll eat it, it's mine. But it doesn't have a head. I don't need a head. Okay, I'm fine”.

Her mother said,“Don't, you don't want to cry. That's not what you want to do. This whole time, this is like, go your way. You don't fall asleep eating a banana”.

To this the singer replied,“I'm not asleep, my mind is alive”.

Pulling back from the archive video, the show host said,“Don't be mad, don't be mad. Don't be mad at me, don't be mad at me. I made some calls. Oh my god. I made some calls. That's on television. Your mom, he goes, this one doesn't have a head”.

The singer then said,“What are we going to do with it? Me and your mom stayed in touch. She was kind enough to drive me there, but cruel enough to film it and give it to you”.