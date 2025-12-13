Geefi (GEE) Reveals Plans For Crypto Cards, Unlocking Real-World Utility For Digital Assets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KINGSTOWN, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Dec. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeeFi Tech unveiled plans for its highly anticipated Crypto Cards, a major addition to its expanding decentralized ecosystem. This new product is designed to bridge the gap between digital currency and everyday commerce, allowing users to spend their crypto assets instantly at millions of locations worldwide.









The announcement follows a period of robust growth for the company, which has successfully raised over $1.3 million in funding. This financial milestone is supported by a dedicated community of more than 2,400 investors who are committed to GeeFi's vision of a practical and unified digital asset platform. The strong backing highlights the market's demand for solutions that make cryptocurrency as usable as traditional fiat currency.

Real-World Utility Meets Deflationary Economics

GeeFi distinguishes itself by focusing on tangible utility rather than abstract concepts. The ecosystem already provides users with the GeeFi Wallet for secure asset management and is preparing to launch the GeeFi DEX for autonomous trading. The introduction of GeeFi Crypto Cards will complete this loop by enabling direct spending of portfolio assets without complex conversion processes. Central to this infrastructure is the GeeFi Token (GEE), which operates on a deflationary model. As transaction volume grows through real-world card usage, the economic design helps systematically reduce token supply, aiming to support long-term value for the community.





Presale Success: $1.3M Raised Rapidly

The market has reacted with enthusiasm to GeeFi's product roadmap, demonstrated by the ongoing presale which has secured over $1.3 million through the sale of 23 million tokens in just a few weeks. Currently in Phase 2, the funding round is seeing accelerated interest, with more than 80% of the phase's allocation already sold. In this phase alone, the project raised $800,000 in little over a week. This rapid influx of capital demonstrates high confidence in the utility of the Crypto Cards and the broader ecosystem, as investors move quickly to secure their position before the public launch.

Staking and Referral: Engaging the Community

To further reward its expanding user base, GeeFi has implemented attractive staking and referral incentives. The platform offers investors the opportunity to earn up to 55% APR through its flexible staking feature, allowing participants to generate passive income while holding assets for future card spending. Additionally, the referral program provides a 5% bonus, encouraging community members to invite others to the ecosystem. These mechanisms are designed to foster a loyal community and ensure that early supporters share directly in the value generated by the platform's adoption.





Conclusion: A Complete Financial Ecosystem

The announcement of the GeeFi Crypto Cards represents a vital step in the company's mission to offer a comprehensive decentralized finance solution. By combining real-world spending capabilities with secure storage, trading tools, and a deflationary economic model, GeeFi is building a resilient infrastructure for the future of digital finance. With substantial funding secured, a rapidly expanding investor base, and a clear roadmap for deploying high-demand features like the DEX and Crypto Cards, GeeFi is well-positioned to deliver a superior experience for cryptocurrency users worldwide.

Learn More

Website -

Buy $GEE Token -

Whitepaper -

Telegram Chat - @geefichat

Twitter/X - @GeeFiOfficial

Discord -

Download App -

CoinMarketCap -

Media Contact Information

Natalie Santos - Marketing Director

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

